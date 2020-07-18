This $19 Top Reminds Amazon Shoppers of Audrey Hepburn: ‘She Would Have Worn This Over Skinny Black Pants’

SweatyRocks’ top currently holds over 1,600 reviews on Amazon, where it’s been described as “comfortable yet stylish,” “super modern,” and “a great buy.” Priced at just under $20, it’s an affordable option if you need to add another summertime essential to your closet.

Buy It! SweatyRocks Women's Color-Block Crop Top in Apricot, $14.99–$18.99; amazon.com

Despite its simple design, there’s something about SweatyRocks’ understated top that stands out. According to reviewers, it’s the shirt’s loose turtleneck and folded sleeves, which remind them of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. “Would give these 10 stars if I could,” wrote a reviewer. “So very ‘Audrey Hepburn’ retro-looking with cigarette-style pants and pointy flats!”

Another added, “The style? Think Audrey Hepburn. She would have worn this over skinny black pants.”

Others have also paired the top with jeans and paperbag pants for what reviewers called an “an art-gallery-owner-chic” look. Luckily for those looking to add a splash of color to their closet rotation, SweatyRocks’ shirt comes in more than just a classic beige: Shoppers can also score it in almond white, army green, brown, red, or yellow. Take a look at some options below, and shop on Amazon now.

Buy It! SweatyRocks Women's Color-Block Crop Top in Green, $14.99–$18.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Women's Color-Block Crop Top in Red, $14.99–$18.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Women's Color-Block Crop Top in Yellow, $14.99–$18.99; amazon.com