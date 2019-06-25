This Kate Middleton-Loved Brand Is Having a Massive Sale on Activewear — Including the Cutest Leggings

Image zoom Sweaty Betty

If you’re an athleisure junkie, we have some good news: Beloved activewear brand Sweaty Betty just kicked off its huge end-of-season sale, which includes savings as big as 50 percent off some of the brand’s most popular leggings, sports bras, tanks, and more.

The London-based retailer is known for making trendy activewear that’s both fashionable and functional. And aside from being mega-popular amongst its loyal customers, Kate Middleton is also a fan — she’s been seen shopping at the stores in London and sporting New Balance sneakers that are only available at Sweaty Betty.

From now until July 8, you’ll find major markdowns across nearly all categories of Sweaty Betty’s offerings. Not only does the sale include all the comfortable leggings, supportive sports bras, and breathable t-shirts you’ll ever need to rock your workouts in style, but it also has deep discounts on studio-to-street pieces like tanks, sweatshirts, flattering swimsuits, and even jackets and outerwear(which can get super pricey). As is often the case when a popular brand hosts a major sale, items will sell out quickly — so you’ll want to act fast and add all your favorites to your cart ASAP, because the brand won’t be restocking sold-out sale items.

The best part? We got the inside scoop on all the best-selling pieces that are included in the sale, listed below, so you can be sure to snag these super popular items before they’re gone. Keep scrolling to shop the six top-selling activewear finds from the sale, or head to Sweaty Betty’s site for an extensive list of discounted items (and trust us, there’s a lot).

Buy It! Reversible High-Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings, $72 (orig. $120); sweatybetty.com

Buy It! Power Workout Leggings, $69 (orig. $100); sweatybetty.com

Buy It! Kenza Power Crop Workout Tank, $51 (orig. $75); sweatybetty.com

Buy It! Simhasana Slogan Sweatshirt, $58 (orig. $85); sweatybetty.com

Buy It! Power Mesh Crop Workout Leggings, $49 (orig. $100); sweatybetty.com

Buy It! Racerback Seamless Workout Tank, $38 (orig. $55); sweatybetty.com