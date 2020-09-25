These Are Amazon’s 5 Most Popular Sweater Dresses Under $40
We’re only a few days into autumn and shoppers are already getting their cozy on.
Sweater dresses are popping up on Amazon’s list of Customer-Loved Styles and its best-sellers chart, two hubs that reveal what shoppers are loving and buying in droves from the retailer. With tons of knit dresses that are as comfortable as they are cute — and available for $40 or less — it’s no wonder they’re so sought-after. And among the many affordable finds, there are five that stand out thanks to their impressive ratings.
Amazon’s Best-Selling Women’s Sweater Dresses:
Five of Amazon’s most popular sweater dresses for women come with thousands of rave-filled reviews from shoppers. They’re all incredibly easy to style with sneakers, heeled booties, or over-the-knee boots for added warmth. And each one is soft, stretchy, and uber comfy, making them perfect for hanging out or working at home.
The most reviewed style, a $34 roomy turtleneck pullover from the little-known brand Pink Queen, has racked up over 2,600 five-star ratings and was highlighted by Instagram influencer Rachel Parcell this week. The oversized sweater can be worn on its own, layered over skinny jeans, or paired with stockings, making it a great piece to wear now through winter.
Shoppers are also gravitating towards knit dresses that highlight curves and cinch at the waist. Both the Lionstill pull-on and R.Vivimos number feature a tie waist and voluminous sleeves, making them a bit more interesting than other basic dresses. The “bodycon” shape makes them more fitted than some of the other looser styles, but the stretchy material ensures they’re just as comfortable.
Select colors and sizes of some sweater dresses are already backordered, making now the time to grab your favorites before they run out of stock or sell out completely. If you’re ready to fill your closet with a collection of knits, shop these top-rated options below, or browse even more shopper favorites through Amazon’s Customer-Loved Styles page and best-sellers charts.
Buy It! Liny Xin Oversized Pullover Sweater Dress, $39.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Lionstill Long Sleeve Tie Waist Sweater Dress, $23.39 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Bodycon Tie Waist Sweater Dress, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Blencot Knit Pullover Turtleneck with Pockets, $35.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.