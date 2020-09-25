These Are Amazon’s 5 Most Popular Sweater Dresses Under $40

Sweater dresses are popping up on Amazon’s list of Customer-Loved Styles and its best-sellers chart, two hubs that reveal what shoppers are loving and buying in droves from the retailer. With tons of knit dresses that are as comfortable as they are cute — and available for $40 or less — it’s no wonder they’re so sought-after. And among the many affordable finds, there are five that stand out thanks to their impressive ratings.