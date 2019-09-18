6 Sweat-Proof Shirts That Will Kick Pit Stains to the Curb Once and for All

Image zoom

Though the dog days of summer are behind us, the sweaty days of fall are only beginning.

Each year, following Labor Day, I somehow become hopeful that the air will magically turn into the perfect crisp temperature, making each day more ideal than the last. However, as we all know, it’s not quite sweater weather (or cardigan weather) yet. And, even when it is, the outside temperature tends to be pretty different than your sweltering office and crowded commute. All these factors can lead to just about anyone having a bit of embarrassing underarm wetness.

But, there is a better way than grinning and bearing it: wearing sweat-wicking, breathable, and sweat-hiding clothing. We turned to our favorite basics provider Amazon to find the best pieces you should add to your wardrobe to make sure you never have another sweat-stained t-shirt again. Scroll down to shop our top picks.

RELATED: The $6 White T-Shirt With Nearly 2,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon Is Also Celebrity-Approved

Chico’s Linen Shirt

Image zoom Amazon

There’s perhaps no better fabric choice for those who run a little hot than linen. Chico’s ups the ante on this fabric by making their linen shirt wrinkle-resistant, too. Better yet, Chico’s smart linen wicks away moisture to keep you both cool and dry throughout the day and is available in 11 colors and patterns.

Buy It! Chico’s No-Iron Linen Shirt, $34.99-$54.99; amazon.com

T Thompson Tee Sweatproof Undershirt

Image zoom Amazon

If you want to ensure all your favorite shirts and blouses remain sweat-free, it’s time to pick up a sweat-wicking undershirt, and there’s perhaps no better choice than the design by T Thompson Tee. This lightweight shirt comes with discrete underarm pads built right in to absorb any moisture before it soaks through. The shirt comes in three colors and is seamless for a smooth fit.

Buy It! T Thompson Tee Sweatproof Undershirt With Underarm Sweat Pads; $27.49, amazon.com

28 Palms Linen Shirt

Image zoom Amazon

For the sweaty men out there, Amazon’s brand 28 Palms has the shirt answer: the short-sleeved, 100 percent linen t-shirt. The breathable fabric is ideal for anyone who needs a little more air flow, while the crisp collar and breast pocket give the shirt just the right amount of style. The shirt comes in 11 different colors so you can pair it with just about any bottoms for different looks.

Buy It! 28 Palms Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve 100% Linen Men’s Shirt, $6.09-$50; amazon.com

Party Lady Bamboo T-Shirt

Image zoom Amazon

One fabric choice every sweat-prone person needs to know about is bamboo. The material is already breathable, but Party Lady’s Bamboo Undershirt goes even further with a one-way moisture transfer system, which works by absorbing moisture while preventing it from seeping through to become visible. And, the hemline technology to make sure it stays tucked in all day long. The shirt comes in three colors and style variations, so you’re sure to find one that aligns with your wardrobe needs.

Buy It! Party Lady Short Sleeve Classic Fitted Bamboo T-Shirt, $6.45-$16.30; amazon.com

Hanes Sport Cool DRI T-Shirt

Image zoom Amazon

Hanes has your back when it comes to staying dry all day long. The brand’s Performance V-Neck Tee features moisture-wicking technology to ensure you look (and feel) your best at all times. The fabric even has the added bonus of built-in UPF 50, meaning you’re protected from not just sweat but also the sun when you wear it. This shirt comes in seven different colors so you don’t have to settle for wearing only white shirts out of fear of sweat stains.

Buy It! Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance V-Neck Tee, $5.94-$17.99; amazon.com

Eileen Fisher Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Image zoom Amazon

For easy, breezy style, try on the Eileen Fisher Cotton Tee. The shirt is effortlessly cool thanks to rolled sleeves, slightly fitted shape, and a shirttail hem. Best of all, it’s made with 100 percent organic cotton for breathability all day long, and the looser fit and crew neck will keep you moving freely.

Buy It! Eileen Fisher System Organic Cotton Jersey Slub Elbow-Sleeve Tee, $68-$142.69; amazon.com