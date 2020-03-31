Suzanne Somers Says She Wants to Pose Nude for Playboy (Again!) for Her 75th Birthday

Suzanne Somers knows how she wants to ring in her 75th birthday.

During a video chat with Access Hollywood on Monday, the 73-year-old actress opened up about posing topless for her recent photoshoot with PEOPLE — and revealed that she wants to do it again in the future.

“Maybe on my 75th birthday,” Somers said, when asked if she would ever pose for Playboy again (she graced the pages of the iconic magazine, which has since shut down its print edition, twice; once in 1980 and once in 1984).

Playboy Enterprises Inc. announced on March 18, that after seven decades, it was stopping its print edition, but would continue publishing regularly online.

Despite the recent closure, Somers continued: “That would be really cool. I would like to have Annie Leibovitz shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday.”

Also in the interview, the Three’s Company star dished on that now-famous Instagram photo she posted wearing her “birthday suit” back in October 2019 — shot by her husband of 42 years, Alan Hamel.

“We were walking on the hillside road [on her property] and I think it was like June. It was hot and dry,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Oh my god, the foliage here is the same color as my hair.’ Because, by that time, all the weeds and bushes had turned yellow.”

“So I got down and said, ‘Take a picture of me. The weeds will look like my hair,'” the star said. “I took my top down because I was with my husband, and he took that great picture.”

The nude photo quickly went viral: “It was kind of Kardashian-ed,” Somers joked.

For decades, Somers has been vocal in sharing her healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle tips with her best-selling workout routines, health books and organic line of skincare called Suzanne Organics, which she started after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She’s also been very candid about her sex life with Hamel, revealing that they often have sex twice a day.

“I said it and I didn’t think about it at all,” Somers told PEOPLE earlier this month about her cheeky comment. “But the whole message is that it isn’t over. I never knew that what we have now would be so amazing. We’re having the best time.”

Somers continued: “We don’t fight and we don’t have moody days. I wake up in the morning with a spring in my step.”

And when it comes to feeling good in her skin, Somers has Hamel to thank for that, too.

“We’re nude in our bedroom a lot,” she told PEOPLE. “My body is not perfect but Alan tells me it is. He sees what he loves, and that makes me feel good.”