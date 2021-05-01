Suzanne Somers Twins in Short Shorts with Granddaughter Camelia: ‘I’m a Different Kind of Grandmother’

Suzanne, 74, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday revealing that she and Camelia, 25, both wore similar outfits during a day out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Three's Company star sported a long sleeve black top and jean shorts and her granddaughter – who has appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful – wore a white tank top and jean shorts almost identical to Suzanne's outfit.

"Who wears short shorts?" the former ThighMaster infomercial actress captioned the leggy photo. "Twinning with my granddaughter @cameliasomers! 👯"

Suzanne added, "I have always told the kids, 'I'm a different kind of grandmother!' "

Camelia also posted the picture and complimented her grandmother's beauty.

"Didn't expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning 🤷‍♀️," The Bold and the Beautiful alum wrote.

"SHE'S HOT!!!!" Camelia said of Suzanne.

28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Arrivals Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Step by Step star has made it clear on several occasions that life is only getting better for her with age.

"We don't have to fall apart as we age," she told PEOPLE in June.

Suzanne continued, "One thing I love about aging — and I do love aging — I've got a wisdom that no young person can buy. You earn it."

The actress then gave her best advice when it comes to fitness.

"Find a movement protocol that turns you on," she told PEOPLE. "If you don't use it, you'll lose it."

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel on Aging and How She Knows She Needs Botox: 'When I Look Like a Shar-Pei'

Last month, Suzanne revealed that she and Hamel, 84, had sex at least three times in one day — and that was before noon.

She got candid about the intimate details of their sex life on the podcast Heather Dubrow's World, saying, "At this stage of life, most people think that's over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Somers gushed, "God, our relationship has always been amazing."