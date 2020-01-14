Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Beauty Secrets and Says Good Sex Equals Good Skin

Suzanne Somers is sharing her secrets to aging beautifully.

On Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, who recently released her new book, A New Way to Age, participated in a speed round of questions from host Andy Cohen about her beauty routine.

During the speed round, Somers, 73, answered questions including which foods she avoids (anchovies!), her go-to cocktail (clear tequila!) and whether she believes there is a correlation between having good sex and good skin.

For his first question, Cohen asked, “How many days a week do you work out?”

“Every other day,” Somers replied.

“What workout do you feel is the best way to keep your body in great shape?” Cohen followed up, as the television star responded: “Yoga!”

When asked to walk through her “daily skincare routine,” Somers replied, “I put on liquid oxygen, ageless serum, glutathione serum and CoQ10 moisturizer.”

“You told me earlier today you’ve never had a facelift, you don’t believe in fillers,” Cohen said. “Botox?”

“I had fillers a number of years ago and it moved around,” the actress and author responded. “About 10 years ago, it moved around. Never doing that ever again.”

When asked how many hours of sleep she gets a night, Somers said, “Seven to eight, except for when [husband Alan Hamel] wakes me up.”

“Is there a correlation between having good sex and a good skin complexion?” Cohen asked for his final question of the speed round.

“Yeah!” Somers replied, laughing.

In October, the actress revealed to the Daily Mail that she and husband Hamel, 83, have sex twice a day with a little help from weekly shots of PT-141, a melanocortin-based peptide that generates sexual arousal.

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” she told the newspaper.

The Three’s Company star said that she and Hamel, who married in 1977, have enjoyed taking shots of PT-141 on a weekly basis.

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing,” she said. “Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.’”

And while the couple typically aims to have sex twice a day, Somers admitted that she struggles to stay awake for both rounds of intercourse.

“I usually say I sleep through one of them. That’s usually that one at 4 o’clock in the morning,” she joked. “But, you know, then again around 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m in the mood.’”