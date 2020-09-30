Sutton Stracke Reflects on Best RHOBH Style Moments: 'In Rome, I Couldn’t Stop Staring at Erica'

The RHOBH star is currently celebrating the first anniversary of her boutique, The Sutton Concept, which she calls "a dream come true"

Sutton Stracke may be Beverly Hills' queen of couture, but the Bravo star is sharing the fashion crown, and applauding some of her chic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars for their unique sense of style.

But when it comes to dominating certain high-fashion moments, there are a few women she praises for owning their person catwalks and looking "runway perfect."

"It just depends on the day and where we are, what they're doing. Honestly, Lisa Rinna looked so chic at Kyle's party in this white suit with the black chameleon. [She] was so beautiful and effortless,″ Stracke tells PEOPLE, referring to the black-and-white look Rinna donned to Richards' charity gala during the season.

And for their cast trip to Italy, Stracke says it was the Pretty Mess author who took home the style award.

″In Rome, I couldn't stop staring at Erica when she had the big blonde wig on. And I really was mesmerized by her bosoms. She was so beautiful I couldn't take it. You never know what she's going to show up [wearing]," the reality star says of Girardi's sexy all-black ensemble.

The South Carolina-born couture collector — who is celebrating the first anniversary of her West Hollywood boutique, The Sutton Concept — also gave a shout out to fellow high-fashion lover Kemsley, honoring her monogram Versace two-piece set.

"At Teddi’s baby shower, Dorit in Versace — it was my favorite, and less costumey,″ she says. ″I just thought she looked like runway perfect, but I thought everybody looked great at some point or another.″

And while viewers saw tons of epic fashion moments from Stracke on the recent season of RHOBH, her quarantine style has been a little less couture and a little more athleisure due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Even with the fashion industry going through a shift amid the pandemic, The Sutton Concept owner continues to boost the sales of her namesake boutique.

″You know, I think when we were in quarantine, it was sort of the secret blessing for our store because it forced us to really look at our online website and online shopping. We were just scrambling to open and to kind of figure everything out, so we had the opportunity to take some time to do that and our online sales have been amazing,″ Stracke explains.

"We still get people in here, which I wish we could have more because this store is more of an experience, but we're still getting people in and our online is great. I think that's what is happening in retail fashion right now, a lot of online sales. People must remember that this too shall pass and you will want something in your closet besides a pair of pajamas.″

Speaking about the store's unique aesthetic, Strack says, "I knew I wanted it to look and feel like at home. I want people to be able to come and hang out. It's not a forceful, 'You need to buy something.' Just come in and see all the beautiful things. We have art, and fashion, and little home stuff ... all kinds of interesting things. And somehow, we pulled it off and were able to [make] my dream come true.″

And while the store continues to adjust to the new world of retail in the COVID-19 era, the Bravo star — who is celebrating the store's anniversary on Wednesday with an Instagram Live event featuring special guests — says one "sad" thing about the pandemic has been not being able to do international shopping for the store.

″The sad part is I was shopping in Paris and in Italy for things to bring back home from a store. So that has been put on a little bit of a hold. That was really fun,″ she says.

But don't expect to Stracke to put any of her custom pieces or special Dolce & Gabbana crowns up for sale in the meantime. In fact, the mother of three says that she doesn't ever loan her prized couture and might only make an exception for one person.

″The thing about couture is it's made for your specific body. It's just so specific to you and I don't know who I would ever loan something to ... maybe my daughter when she is 30, but I just think after that, no, no. I keep it to myself,″ she laughs, adding that one thing that might be an issue is her daughter stealing her shoes.