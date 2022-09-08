Susan Sarandon Happy to Admit She's Worn the Same 'Simpsons' -Themed Jacket Since 1995

Susan Sarandon loves her "vintage" clothes and is holding on to them for as long as possible.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the late-night host, 47, held up a Vogue article headline that read, "Has Susan Sarandon Been Wearing the Same Jacket Since 1995?"

"Faux pas, sorry" Saradon, 75, replied. "Yeah, that's from The Simpsons and I don't know if they still do this, but I did a few voices for them — The Simpsons are just brilliant — and they gave me this jacket. And then, as they added more characters, they would put new patches on the jacket."

As Fallon showed a series of photos of Sarandon in the red jacket, the actress then responded, "But yes, is there something wrong with not throwing out your clothes? Maybe it's because I'm getting old, but I want to hold on to my old clothes."

"No, I love that you have this. It looks great on you," Fallon said in return, as Sarandon then shared the additional benefits of her stylish outwear.

"I'll tell you what, when I wear this jacket everybody smiles, so I'm actually changing the characteristics of New York because people that see this jacket go, 'Cool jacket.' I'm spreading smiles," she said.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

After cheers from the audience and a big laugh from Fallon, the host then presented her with a personalized Tonight Show-themed black letterman jacket with her first name written on it to add to her collection.

After putting it on, Sarandon jokingly asked for patches of The Roots band members.