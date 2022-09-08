Susan Sarandon Happy to Admit She's Worn the Same 'Simpsons' -Themed Jacket Since 1995

"Maybe it's because I'm getting old, but I want to hold on to my old clothes," Susan Sarandon said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By
Published on September 8, 2022 12:21 PM
Susan Sarandon attends the "The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Susan Sarandon. Photo: George Pimentel/Getty

Susan Sarandon loves her "vintage" clothes and is holding on to them for as long as possible.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the late-night host, 47, held up a Vogue article headline that read, "Has Susan Sarandon Been Wearing the Same Jacket Since 1995?"

"Faux pas, sorry" Saradon, 75, replied. "Yeah, that's from The Simpsons and I don't know if they still do this, but I did a few voices for them — The Simpsons are just brilliant — and they gave me this jacket. And then, as they added more characters, they would put new patches on the jacket."

As Fallon showed a series of photos of Sarandon in the red jacket, the actress then responded, "But yes, is there something wrong with not throwing out your clothes? Maybe it's because I'm getting old, but I want to hold on to my old clothes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"No, I love that you have this. It looks great on you," Fallon said in return, as Sarandon then shared the additional benefits of her stylish outwear.

"I'll tell you what, when I wear this jacket everybody smiles, so I'm actually changing the characteristics of New York because people that see this jacket go, 'Cool jacket.' I'm spreading smiles," she said.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1704 -- Pictured: Actress Susan Sarandon poses backstage on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

After cheers from the audience and a big laugh from Fallon, the host then presented her with a personalized Tonight Show-themed black letterman jacket with her first name written on it to add to her collection.

After putting it on, Sarandon jokingly asked for patches of The Roots band members.

Related Articles
Madonna and David Banda celebrate the release of “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” at DiscOasis
Madonna Says Her Son David Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does: 'It's Really Irritating'
Madonna teeth grills on Jimmy Fallon
Madonna Responds to Critics of Her Grills: 'I Have Really Ugly Teeth'
Madonna and daughters
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Megan Thee Stallion visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Natalia Dyer attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
Megan Thee Stallion Jokingly Confronts Natalia Dyer for Rejecting Steve on 'Stranger Things' : 'Team Stancy'
Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Madonna Performs 'Music' on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' as Special Segment Returns
Zoey Deutch during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon Surprises Zoey Deutch with Unseen Cut Footage of Her in 'Amazing Spider-Man'
Egg Roulette with Jane Fonda | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jane Fonda Cracks Raw Eggs on Her Forehead During Game on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Orange Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source
Demi Lovato, John Mayer
Demi Lovato Shares the 'Intriguing' Secret Songwriting Trick They Learned from John Mayer
Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton
Celeb Moms and Kids Who Share Clothes
Glenn Close attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Glenn Close Jokes She's 'Going to the Grocery Store' in Electric Pink Suit Ahead of First Met Gala
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Lily Collins Says She Had to See a Podiatrist Every Week Because of Her 'Emily in Paris' Heels
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Shares Holiday Photo in Her 'Trusty Aluminum Coat' That She's Had for '94 Years'
Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon
April Fools! Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Pull Off Epic Hosting Switch for Their Late-Night Shows
Sarah Jessica Parker
Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala