Susan Lucci, 71, Poses in Unretouched Swimsuit Photos, Talks About the Benefits of Botox

Susan Lucci nearly broke the internet earlier this year when photos of the soap star in a teeny tiny bathing suit surfaced. The 71-year-old looked absolutely ageless in her swimwear, and she’s fully embracing her signature style in a new editorial spread for Harper’s BAZAAR, posing in sexy one-pieces in completely unretouched photos.

Lucci models two different looks in the photos, wearing a plunging ruched one-piece with tie at the waist, and a more risqué black swimsuit with sexy side cutouts.

“I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically,” she told the magazine.

She credits her amazing body to Pilates, something she’s been doing for over 20 years. She previously told PEOPLE she works out every day on her Pilates Pro Chair, a workout she only started doing in her 40s. Over time she’s become so well-known in the Pilates space, she has her own personal workout DVD, “Susan Lucci’s Favorite Moves” and created her very own activewear collection with QVC earlier this year.

Her diet is just as adamant as her workout regimen. She reveals that she lost the desire to have foods such as cheeseburgers or fries after taking up Pilates and admits she rarely eats desserts, snacks or eats breads and pastas.

“I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home,” she shared.

While she’s in great physical shape, she says when it comes down to it, age is really all about one’s state of mind. “What I’ve learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you,” she says. “People look at me and say ‘Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old.’ Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are.”

Wise words for anyone, at any age to live by! But when asked what beauty treatments keep her skin healthy glowing and oh, so youthful, she attributes it to never going to bed with makeup on, sticking to a regular skincare routing and getting Botox.

She swears by her dermatologist Ellen Gendler, who does a very “natural” application. “She doesn’t completely freeze your face. You still have expression, so it doesn’t look fake.”

From the looks of these unretouched photos, Lucci has certainly found the trick to looking and feeling ones best — the proof is in the pics!