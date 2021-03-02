Susan Lucci Shares Glamorous Swimsuit Photo Taken by Her 'Paparazzi' Husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci's husband knows a photo op when he sees one!

The actress, 74, posted a photo of herself sunbathing in a strapless white bikini with gold hardware detailing on Instagram, joking in the caption that her businessman husband (and personal paparazzi!) Helmut Huber "strikes again!"

In the shot, Lucci is motioning for Huber to step aside as she reads a book while lounging on a beach chair in Florida. The All My Children star looks glamorous in oversized sunglasses and big hoop earrings.

"Wow Susan Lucci u look amazing❤️" one person wrote in the comment section. "Absolutely beautiful❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥" a second Instagram user wrote.

Lucci and Huber celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in September. At the time, Lucci wished her hubby a happy anniversary on Instagram writing, "Love him more every year."

Last summer, Lucci posed for another memorable swimsuit moment when she recreated her famous 2018 unretouched Harper's Bazaar photo shoot pics by wearing the same plunging one-piece from the fashion spread on the beach.

"Happy Sunday!!!😊😊😊," Lucci captioned the photo shared on Instagram which showed her smiling wide with her hair blowing in the wind, wearing the fringe Michael Kors Collection design she first donned in the pages of the magazine in 2018.

For the original Harper's Bazaar editorial, the All My Children star similarly posed at the beach in the ruched one-piece with her arms held wide above her head. "I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically," she told the magazine at the time.

Her secret to looking and feeling her best has always been credited to skincare. "Take care of [your skin] every day," the actress previously told PEOPLE. "If your skin looks okay today and you take care of it, there's a good chance it's going to look good tomorrow."

She also said she's been blessed to inherit some good genes from her parents. "I was very lucky; both of my parents had really nice skin. My mother still does, she looks fantastic," Lucci said.