Susan Lucci Rewears Her Michael Kors Collection Swimsuit from 2018 Photo Shoot in New Beach Pics

Susan Lucci recreated her famous 2018 unretouched Harper's Bazaar photo shoot pics over the weekend, when she wore the same plunging one-piece from the fashion spread on the beach.

"Happy Sunday!!!😊😊😊," Lucci, 73, captioned the photo shared on Instagram which showed her smiling wide with her hair blowing in the wind, wearing the fringe Michael Kors Collection design she first donned in the pages of the magazine in 2018.

For the original Harper's Bazaar editorial, the All My Children star similarly posed at the beach in the ruched one-piece with her arms held wide above her head. “I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically,” she told the magazine at the time.

Her secret to looking and feeling her best has always been credited to skincare. “Take care of [your skin] every day,” the actress previously told PEOPLE. “If your skin looks okay today and you take care of it, there’s a good chance it’s going to look good tomorrow.”

She also said she's been blessed to inherit some good genes from her parents. "I was very lucky; both of my parents had really nice skin. My mother still does, she looks fantastic," Lucci said.