Susan Lucci Celebrates Her 75th Birthday in Her Go-To Strapless Swimsuit at the Beach

Susan Lucci made sure to pack her favorite swimsuit for a day by the beach.

Two weeks after the All My Children actress rang in her 75th birthday on Dec. 23, Lucci spent the day soaking up the sun near the ocean sporting one of her go-to strapless bathing suits.

"Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes🥰🥰🥰🌴🌴🌴," she captioned an Instagram video as she took in the beautiful blue water while wearing a white one-piece and a patterned sarong.

Lucci has sported the same suit a few other times on Instagram. In March 2021, the soap star posted a photo of herself relaxing in a lounge chair and reading a book while wearing the strapless swimsuit.

She even wore it one year prior during a trip to St. Barths in Feb. 2020.

"GOOD morning, St Barth's😊😊😊🌴🌴🌴💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽," Lucci captioned a photo of herself walking through the tide on the beach.

Lucci has always been confident in her skin, and memorably posed in a black swimsuit for an unretouched Harper's BAZAAR editorial in 2018, telling the magazine: "I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically."

When it comes to choosing what swimsuit styles to wear, Lucci previously told PEOPLE that she doesn't let her age limit her options.

"Sometimes we put artificial labels on ourselves and we think, 'Oh this is appropriate' and you can end up looking older than you are and nobody wants to do that," Lucci said. "You don't have to get doughty or suddenly because you have a new label on you, 'Oh I'm 50 so therefore I have to be a certain thing.' Follow your heart and look at your rearview as well as your front view!"

The actress has been celebrating her milestone birthday with parties and dinners in Palm Beach. On Monday, she posted a snap of herself and husband Helmut Huber at an "unforgettable" birthday dinner with friends.

A few days earlier she shared a photo from another get-together for her big day. And even kicked things off the night before her birthday by going out to dinner with Huber.

On Dec. 27, she shared a photo of herself, reflecting on the occasion and thanking her followers for their birthday messages.