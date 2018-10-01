Susan Lucci Auctions Off Hundreds of Designer Pieces from Her Closet - and Bidding Starts at $1

Monica Schipper/WireImag

Susan Lucci just did a major closet clean out and hundreds of her high-end pieces are up for sale.

Lucci teamed up with the auction house, Everything But The House (EBTH), to sell some of her most treasured items to benefit one of her favorite charities, Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, which is a non-profit voluntary agency that serves families and individuals with developmental disabilities across N.Y.C. and Long Island.

The selection includes a huge array of red carpet gowns, signed All My Children memorabilia and lots and lots of accessories. “You don’t have to be my size to shop, there’s a whole lot of jewelry from my HSN collection and a lot of accessories and handbags that are Chanel, and Jimmy Choo, and Valentino, and Prada. If you are a size six in a shoe, you’re going to have a treat,” Lucci tells PEOPLE.

She explained that she was happy to give away the items but some of the most difficult things to part with were her Alaïa boots and Gucci top-handle bag. “Everything But the House sent me pictures of what was going up for auction, and I was like, ‘Really? Did I give them those Alaïa boots with the little studs? Really? Why did I do that? Okay then. Well … okay. They’re gone,'” she says with a laugh.

She also jokes that her closet clean out day was a delight for her husband. “My husband is not a saver. I am a saver… not a hoarder, but a saver,” she says. “And I take good care of things. So, things are in really good condition.”

Some of the standout pieces up for sale include a floral-print Gucci “Sylvie” bag, a classic quilted Chanel “Caviar” handbag, a black silk gown by Karl Lagerfeld and a pair of black Alaïa booties. And in addition to fashion items, there are dressers, crystal and paintings also in the mix.

The auction runs through October 10 with all bids starting at $1.