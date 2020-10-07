Thirteen percent of women polled said they’ve had such a difficult time during a shopping trip, they’ve shed a tear in the changing room

Half of American Women Experience Anxiety While Shopping for Clothes, Survey Finds

Finding clothes that fit and feel good isn't always fun.

Half of American women experience anxiety when shopping for new clothes, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of True&Co.

Four in 10 women said they hate shopping for new attire — and with some of the common experiences they have, it’s no surprise.

Thirteen percent of women polled said they’ve had such a difficult time during a shopping trip, they’ve shed a tear in the changing room. The survey also found two in 10 women surveyed even shared they’ve felt judged by a salesperson.

Respondents said that the most stressful clothing items to shop for in-person included bras, jeans, and swimsuits.

Respondents also shared that their clothing shopping struggles have transferred to the online marketplace as well — with 14 percent of women polled sharing they can rarely find clothes online that fit them well.

An item women frequently encounter problems with finding the perfect fit are their bras, and 60 percent of women surveyed worry they’ll never find one that fits them properly.