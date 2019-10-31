The Most Shocking Celebrity Items Sold at Auction - from Justin Bieber's Hair to Elvis' Underwear

Olivia Newton-John's Grease Outfit
Though it hasn’t sold just yet, Julien’s Auctions predicts the leather jacket and pants that Newton-John wore during the Grease finale could go for anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000. The actress is auctioning off the edgy outfit — along with other movie memorabilia like the film’s original script and her Pink Ladies jacket — in the name of charity. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia.
Lady Gaga's Golden Globes Gown
The periwinkle, off-the-shoulder Valentino Haute Couture gown Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Golden Globes in January is set to be auctioned on Oct. 31 by Nate D. Sanders auction house in Los Angeles. According to a press release, an employee of the Beverly Hilton Hotel claims she discovered it while cleaning Gaga’s hotel room. Maid in Manhattan, anyone?
Kurt Cobain's Sweater: $334,000
The olive green sweater Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance in 1993 — which marked one of his last performances before his death on April 5, 1994 at age 27 — recently sold for a record-breaking $334,000. The sale also included a handwritten note from Jackie Farry, a longtime owner of the sweater and a close Cobain family friend.
The Titanic Dress: $330,000
This red dress with black lace overlay, which Kate Winslet wore as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, is beautiful no doubt. But for this price tag, we’re hoping Winslet’s on-screen love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, was included!
Andy Warhol's Wig: $10,800
Whether Andy Warhol wore wigs to express himself, disguise premature balding or a little of both is still up for debate — regardless, this silver one became a defining part of his image. In 2006, the hair piece sold for over $10,000.
Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' Dress: $4.8 Million
Marilyn Monroe wore this gown to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. Embellished with over 2,500 hand-sewn crystals and 6,000 rhinestones, it’s one of the blonde bombshell’s most iconic looks. Another fun fact? She bought it for just $12,000 in 1962.
Dorothy's Ruby Red Slippers
When Judy Garland kicked her heels together as Dorothy in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, these ruby red slippers became an iconic piece of cinemetic history. In 2018, they were listed for a whopping $6 million by auction site Moments of Time.
But Garland reportedly wore several different pairs of the exact same heel while filming. And in 2005, one of them were stolen while on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapid, Minnesota. Thanks to an FBI investigation, the shoes were finally tracked down in 2018.
Elvis' Underwear: $8,000
You would think the stains on this pair of unwashed briefs would turn off even the most devoted of fans. But apparently not – they sold for $8,000 in 2012 at an Elvis Presley memorabilia auction. According to The Daily Mail, The King wore this style with his iconic white jumpsuits because he didn’t like underwear lines.
Elizabeth Taylor's Jewelry Collection: $116 million
Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most glamorous women of all time, so it’s not hard to believe that her jewelry collection sold for over $116 million in 2011. A standout item — though it’s hard to choose just one! — was a Bulgari emerald-and-diamond flower brooch gifted to her by actor Richard Burton (whom she married twice). “I introduced Elizabeth Taylor to beer and she introduced me to Bulgari,” Burton once said.
Lady Gaga's Acrylic Nail: $12,000
Is it just a coincidence that Lady Gaga’s signature catch phrase is “put your paws up” and her acrylic nail sold for well-over $10,000, or did that actually factor into the steep price point? We’re not sure. Either way, it’s expensive.
A Lock of Justin Bieber's Hair: $40,668
Bieber’s infamous side-swept style lives on! A single lock of the heartthrobe’s hair sold for over $40,000 at an auction benefitting the California-based animal-rights organization Gentle Barn Foundation in 2011.
Willie Nelson's Braids: $37,000
Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash reportedly gifted country legend Waylong Jennings two well-preserved Willie Nelson braids in 1983. Wondering what they smell like? Us too.
Dracula’s Cape: $1.5 million
Bela Lugosi first wore this black cape in the 1931 horror film classic. It sold for a hefty $1.5 million at the “Icons of Hollywood” auction in 2011, which makes this one of the most expensive Dracula Halloween costumes ever!
Audrey Hepburn's Charade Dress: $91,988
Audrey Hepborn’s memorabilia auction offered up several one-of-a-kind treasures, including this two-piece Givenchy cocktail gown. The actress wore the black satin dress as Regina Lampert in the 1963 film Charade opposite Cary Grant.