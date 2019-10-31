The Most Shocking Celebrity Items Sold at Auction - from Justin Bieber's Hair to Elvis' Underwear

When Judy Garland kicked her heels together as Dorothy in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, these ruby red slippers became an iconic piece of cinemetic history. In 2018, they were listed for a whopping $6 million by auction site Moments of Time.

But Garland reportedly wore several different pairs of the exact same heel while filming. And in 2005, one of them were stolen while on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapid, Minnesota. Thanks to an FBI investigation, the shoes were finally tracked down in 2018.