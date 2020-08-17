Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Supreme Launches a Lipstick with Pat McGrath Labs, Plus More Beauty News You Won't Want to Miss

From limited edition collaborations to exciting celebrity launches, the beauty industry has been buzzing with new launches. And since it's easy to miss all the industry happenings, we compiled the latest can't-miss products you'll want to keep an eye out for. Read on to stay in the loop.

Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs Launches Lipstick

Any time streetwear label Supreme teams up with another brand for a collaboration, it's almost guaranteed to be a hit. So surely Supreme's first makeup collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath's cosmetics brand will be no different.

For the first time in its 25-year history, Supreme's launching a sleek, collectable crimson lipstick with Pat McGrath Labs. The intense bright cherry shade was designed specifically for the fashion label's Fall/Winter 2020 collection by McGrath, and will be available for purchase only at supremenewyork.com. The launch date and price have yet to be revealed.

Packaged in the same style bullet as McGrath's other lipsticks, the one-of-a-kind product features a red outer packaging with Supreme's logo on the outside of the red tube. The outer cardboard box is also red and has the Supreme logo written across the front of it.

"SUPREME REVELATION ⚡⚡⚡ Supreme®/Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick: MatteTrance™ hyper-pigmented lipstick in shade ‘SUPREME’ developed exclusively for @SupremeNewYork Fall/Winter 2020," McGrath wrote on Instagram.

KKW Beauty Collaborates with BFF Allison Statter

Kim Kardashian West's newest KKW Beauty launch is an extra-special one: she teamed with longtime best friend Allison Statter on a sentimental collection that reflects their decades of friendship.

"We started talking about how I have five minutes to do makeup and that was kind of the beginning of the conversation," Statter said.

Kardashian West said: "You know we're both moms and we don't have a lot of time. In this collection we have two different palettes, a bronzer, a blush and a highlighter. One is a little bit more Allison's tone and one is a little bit more my tone. And we have two lip crayons. One in a rosier blush color and one in a nude color."

The duo also made sure to create a clear lip gloss because it's something that Statter always has on-hand. "Everywhere you look she has her clear gloss so we had to do that," Kardashian West said.

Lastly, they designed an easy-to-use six-pan eyeshadow palette with wearable neutral matte shades and a pretty lavender shimmer.

The KKW x Allison collection launches exclusively at kkwbeauty.com on August 28 at 12 p.m. PST.

Kylie Skin Lands in Nordstrom

Kylie Jenner's skincare is about to hit new shelves!

Soon you'll be able to snag the star's Kylie Skin goodies at your local Nordstrom store as the brand expands its retail partnerships to include the department store. Even better: the products are already available to purchase at Nordstrom.com right now with free delivery.