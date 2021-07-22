The supermodel and writer shared that her attempts to use dating apps after her split from boyfriend Aaron Sorkin are proving unsuccessful as she keeps getting kicked off

Newly-Single Paulina Porizkova Says She Was 'Booted Off' Dating App Hinge: 'What's a Lady to Do?'

Find it hard to believe a supermodel would turn to a dating app to meet guys? Well, apparently the dating app itself does too.

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 56, wrote on Instagram just that she downloaded Hinge after her recent split from writer Aaron Sorkin, only to be "booted off" the dating app — presumably because the app is wary of celebrity impersonators.

On Thursday, Porizkova posted a selfie on Instagram, calling out Hinge in the caption for disabling her account.

"OK. What's up , @hinge ?" the star began, explaining, "I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guidelines. I didn't even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines? I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply."

She continued, "Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What's a lady to do?"

Porizkova also added several hashtags to her caption: "#bootedoffhinge#sexyhasnoexpirationdate#betweenjloandbettywhite #nofilter#noretouch #nophotoshop"

Hinge has not responded to Porizkova and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

She's not the first star to lose dating app privileges: Sharon Stone also found herself locked out of Bumble when users reported her profile as fake. And even celebs on the exclusive, verified app Raya find themselves trying to prove they're who they say they are — just ask Ben Affleck!

The former supermodel's dating app fiasco comes just days after she confirmed her split from boyfriend Aaron Sorkin in a candid Instagram post.

Paulina Porizkova (L) and Aaron Sorkin attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars in April, Porizkova confirmed that she and Sorkin, 60, have parted ways, on positive terms. The supermodel shared a paparazzi photo of the two smiling on a walk, with a "broken heart" emoji laid on top of it, and wrote a caption about their split to accompany the photo.

"I'm so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good'. He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we're still a duck and a goose," Porizkova explained.

She continued: "Thank you @dailymail for this slightly goofy paparazzi shot😁 . As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else's privacy- so this is all I'll ever say on the subject."

Porizkova isn't letting her recent breakup (or her Hinge ban) stop her from living her best life, though. She posted a silly shot with pal Liz Carey featuring the two of them topless with masks superimposed over their breasts. "We're told we need to wear masks again, so @thelizcarey and I are obliging," she wrote.

Porizkova was previously married to the late singer Ric Ocasek for 28 years before they announced their split in 2018. Ocasek, with whom Porizkova shared two sons, died in September 2019 at age 75 and left her out of his will.

She had shared that she had been hurt by his actions, but was ready to date again and enjoy sex in her 50s.