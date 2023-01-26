Watch Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throw Off Her Heels After Falling on Valentino Runway

The longtime catwalk mainstay ditched her sky-high stilettos after falling to her knees in them at Wednesday's Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 26, 2023 03:38 PM
Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Week on January 25, 2023
Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy commanded the catwalk — and made a bold statement — at the Valentino Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The industry icon, who has been an irreplaceable fixture on international runways since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the designer stiletto heels during her spin on the runway.

After wobbling for a few steps, McMenamy lost her balance and fell to her knees. Instantly, audience members jumped to provide backup. However, before they could get to her, McMenamy, frustrated by the situation, threw off the heels and got up. With one heel in each hand, she finished her runway strut but barefoot.

Videos of the moment have since went viral, with one video on Twitter being viewed a staggering 10 million times. Another, on TikTok, amassing 2.2 million views.

Internet users were quick show support for the top model. One user said, "Idk why people are saying it's her when the shoes obviously was hurting her feet and that's why she started walking like that after she took them off [crying emojis] like be so serious pls."

Another, even going as far as to say, "This video makes me never want to buy Valentino shoes." They continued in a Twitter thread, "Like those little sling backs I've been wanting are coming right off my wishlist."

Valentino - Runway - Spring/Summer 2023 Paris Haute Couture Week
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Others even noticed a pattern with the designer. Last October, another video went viral of a model nearly crying while strutting across Valentino's runway. Even more models fell when they had to walk down a small flight of stairs in the designer's heels.

McMenamy poked fun at the entire mishap on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes shot of the model getting ready. In the photo, she is getting help fastening the back of her gown while posing with elbow-length pink gloves. She captioned the photo, "Before the Fall."

Friends, fans, and fellow celebrities commented on her post, showing their support for the model. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs said, "be still my heart. Breathtaking," and a fan commented, "Throwing away the shoes…. PRICELESS 👏👏👏👏👏."

This also comes after the model fell last summer at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris. McMenamy, dressed in an all-white ensemble complete with a long cape draping off the back of a baseball cap, fell to her knees before being helped up by onlookers near by.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jean Paul Gaultier as the Gaultier Runway show in Paris
Kylie Jenner Nails Classic Hollywood Glamour in Corset Gown at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Show
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Shine in Paris, Plus Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer and More
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Linda Evangelista Rollout
'90s Models: Where Are They Now?
Kristen McMenamy
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
kate moss
Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos
florence pugh
See Florence Pugh's Best 2022 Style Moments, from Show-Stopping Sheer Gowns to Valentino Short-Shorts
American actress Sadie Sink at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. Red carpet The Whale e Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The 2022 Rising Stars in Style — from the Red Carpet and Beyond!
Vivienne Westwood
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Following Her Death at 81
tyra banks runway
Birthday Girl Tyra Banks' Most Epic Vintage Runway Photos
Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts on February 08, 2022 in London, England
All About Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Balenciaga is Selling Lay's Chips Bags for $1,800 and People Are Not Having It
Balenciaga Teams Up With Lays for a Leather Chip Bag, and the Internet Is Not Having It
Cher Rick Owens show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show