Watch Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throw Off Her Heels After Falling on Valentino Runway

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy commanded the catwalk — and made a bold statement — at the Valentino Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The industry icon, who has been an irreplaceable fixture on international runways since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the designer stiletto heels during her spin on the runway.

After wobbling for a few steps, McMenamy lost her balance and fell to her knees. Instantly, audience members jumped to provide backup. However, before they could get to her, McMenamy, frustrated by the situation, threw off the heels and got up. With one heel in each hand, she finished her runway strut but barefoot.

Videos of the moment have since went viral, with one video on Twitter being viewed a staggering 10 million times. Another, on TikTok, amassing 2.2 million views.

Internet users were quick show support for the top model. One user said, "Idk why people are saying it's her when the shoes obviously was hurting her feet and that's why she started walking like that after she took them off [crying emojis] like be so serious pls."

Another, even going as far as to say, "This video makes me never want to buy Valentino shoes." They continued in a Twitter thread, "Like those little sling backs I've been wanting are coming right off my wishlist."

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Others even noticed a pattern with the designer. Last October, another video went viral of a model nearly crying while strutting across Valentino's runway. Even more models fell when they had to walk down a small flight of stairs in the designer's heels.

McMenamy poked fun at the entire mishap on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes shot of the model getting ready. In the photo, she is getting help fastening the back of her gown while posing with elbow-length pink gloves. She captioned the photo, "Before the Fall."

Friends, fans, and fellow celebrities commented on her post, showing their support for the model. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs said, "be still my heart. Breathtaking," and a fan commented, "Throwing away the shoes…. PRICELESS 👏👏👏👏👏."

This also comes after the model fell last summer at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris. McMenamy, dressed in an all-white ensemble complete with a long cape draping off the back of a baseball cap, fell to her knees before being helped up by onlookers near by.