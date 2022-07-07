Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
Kristen McMenamy took a tumble Wednesday as she walked the runway in Paris during the city's Haute Couture week.
The supermodel, 57, lost her footing as she commanded the catwalk during the showcase of Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection.
Dressed in an all-white ensemble complete with a long cape draping off the back of a baseball cap, McMenamy was seen falling to her knees in a video captured by YouTube Head of Fashion & Beauty Derek Blasberg.
As several onlookers rushed to her aid, McMenamy gracefully rose and continued to stroll, to the applause of those around her.
"They don't call her a supermodel for nothing!" Blasberg, 40, captioned his footage of the recovery. "Bravo, @kristen_mcmenamy!"
Several shows from Paris Haute Couture week have made headlines as of late, including Wednesday's star-studded affair from Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn joined supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell in rocking the runway. After models walked out in face-covering black helmets and bodysuits, the show segued to the celebrity appearances.
Showing off a series of feminine silhouettes with draped details, front-row attendees for the show at the Balenciaga salon included Kris Jenner, North West, Keith Urban, Offset and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Kardashian, 41, called walking her first Paris show "a dream come true" on her Instagram Story. A longtime collaborator of the brand, she has been dressing as a Balenciaga Barbie all summer in second-skin looks from the designer. She hit the catwalk in a plunging black gown with built-in gloves.
Last fall, McMenamy walked during Milan Fashion Week — and was lauded by Elizabeth Hurley.
Hurley, 57, said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that attending "the Fendace show" (a collaboration between Versace and Fendi) reminded her that "there is more opportunity than ever before" for women in modeling.
"It was so lovely to see that some of the girls on the runway were the girls that I used to watch on the runway 25 years ago," she said, naming some of the original "supers" who hit the Fendace runway. "There was Kate Moss, there was Naomi [Campbell], there was Amber Valletta, there was Shalom [Harlow], there was Kristen McMenamy."
"These girls, they're all in their late 40s or 50s, and they look magnificent. And then, of course, they were much younger models there with them. It was very inclusive on every level and it felt great to see it," Hurley said. "The press loved it, the audience loved it and the girls loved it."