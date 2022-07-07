Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show

"They don't call her a supermodel for nothing!" Derek Blasberg captioned footage of Kristen McMenamy's graceful recovery following her fall on a Paris runway

Kristen McMenamy took a tumble Wednesday as she walked the runway in Paris during the city's Haute Couture week.

The supermodel, 57, lost her footing as she commanded the catwalk during the showcase of Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection.

Dressed in an all-white ensemble complete with a long cape draping off the back of a baseball cap, McMenamy was seen falling to her knees in a video captured by YouTube Head of Fashion & Beauty Derek Blasberg.

As several onlookers rushed to her aid, McMenamy gracefully rose and continued to stroll, to the applause of those around her.

"They don't call her a supermodel for nothing!" Blasberg, 40, captioned his footage of the recovery. "Bravo, @kristen_mcmenamy!"

Kristen McMenamy Kristen McMenamy | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty (2)

Several shows from Paris Haute Couture week have made headlines as of late, including Wednesday's star-studded affair from Balenciaga.

Kardashian, 41, called walking her first Paris show "a dream come true" on her Instagram Story. A longtime collaborator of the brand, she has been dressing as a Balenciaga Barbie all summer in second-skin looks from the designer. She hit the catwalk in a plunging black gown with built-in gloves.

Last fall, McMenamy walked during Milan Fashion Week — and was lauded by Elizabeth Hurley.

Hurley, 57, said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that attending "the Fendace show" (a collaboration between Versace and Fendi) reminded her that "there is more opportunity than ever before" for women in modeling.

"It was so lovely to see that some of the girls on the runway were the girls that I used to watch on the runway 25 years ago," she said, naming some of the original "supers" who hit the Fendace runway. "There was Kate Moss, there was Naomi [Campbell], there was Amber Valletta, there was Shalom [Harlow], there was Kristen McMenamy."