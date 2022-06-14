The White Sneakers Kate Middleton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and More Celebs Keep Wearing Are on Sale
A quick Google search for "white sneakers" will unveil more than three billion results. Now, we know what you're thinking: That's a lot to choose from and the overwhelming selection is enough to probably make you want to skip browsing altogether. But we've noticed one classic brand that keeps gracing the feet of celebrities, supermodels, and royals alike that's helping to make our decision a little easier.
The brand in question is (drumroll, please) Superga — and we've just discovered a secret way to score a pair on sale. Anyone with a Gilt membership can get up to 32 percent off dozens of Superga's most popular sneakers. Don't have a membership? Just use your email address to create a free account to start saving.
Shop Superga Sneakers on Sale at Gilt:
- Superga Mule White Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Superga Platform White Leather Sneaker, $75.99 (orig. $109)
- Superga High-Top Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $85)
- Superga Platform Candy Sneaker, $65.99 (orig. $99)
- Superga Floral Canvas Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89)
Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton, Ariana Grande, and HGTV star Christina Haack have all recently worn a pair of Supergas. There's also Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been spotted wearing her Superga platform sneakers on repeat for the past few months.
But of the brand's fans, Kate Middleton may be the biggest of all time. The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing the same white Superga sneakers for years, entrusting them for days with lots of walking during royal engagements; most recently she wore them during a tour of the ancient Mayan ruins in Belize. The sheer number of times she's worn them is enough to convince us they're a worthy closet staple.
It makes sense that so many A-listers are opting for the Italian brand's shoes. Superga sneakers are all crafted to have timeless silhouettes that are not only versatile enough to wear with everything, but also supremely comfortable for all-day wear. Oh, and they're actually pretty affordable to begin with (and now even more budget-friendly).
Superga may be best-known for its breathable canvas sneakers, like these floral-embellished ones that are now only $60, but it sells leather options as well. There's this slip-on mule style that resembles Kate's favorite pair for $30 off and this platform version of the sneaker for 30 percent off.
The selection of Supergas on sale at Gilt will only be there temporarily, and at these low prices, they're sure to sell out soon. Scroll down to add a pair to your cart before summer is here!
Buy It! Superga Mule White Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); gilt.com
Buy It! Superga Platform White Leather Sneaker, $75.99 (orig. $109); gilt.com
Buy It! Superga High-Top Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $85); gilt.com
Buy It! Superga Platform Candy Sneaker, $65.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com
Buy It! Superga Floral Canvas Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89); gilt.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Just Made It Easy to Find Breezy Blouses You'll Constantly Reach for This Summer
- The White Sneakers Kate Middleton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and More Celebs Keep Wearing Are on Sale
- Neon Swimsuits Are Hot This Summer, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Customer-Loved Ones for Under $38
- This Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan Has Over 10,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings, and It's on Sale Right Now