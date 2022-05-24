The Trusty White Sneakers Royals, Celebs, and Supermodels Love Are Secretly on Sale
The sneaker of summer 2022 is secretly on sale.
We know: sneaker season is technically every season. Winter, spring, summer, and fall, the trusty shoe is a favorite footwear pick because it checks all the boxes: It's stylish, comfortable, and versatile. But come warm weather, we tend to see one particular style pick up lots of steam. And if you said Supergas — ding, ding, ding! You are correct.
The low-key, easy-wearing sneaker, which has an extensive fan list that counts the likes of Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton, and more as fans, is a no-brainer for this time of year. If you don't yet own a pair, you're in luck, because so many Superga sneakers are discounted at Gilt right now.
All you have to do to shop this massive Gilt Superga sale is sign up for a free account. Simply enter your email to become a member, and you'll have access to thousands of deals so good, you might have to do a double-take.
Shop Superga Sneakers on Sale at Gilt
- Superga Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $85)
- Superga Low-Top Canvas Sneaker, $45.99 (orig. $69)
- Superga Slip-On Canvas Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $79)
- Superga Canvas Sneaker, $45.99 (orig. $65)
- Superga High-Top Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $85)
- Superga Tie-Dye Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $85)
There's a reason Supergas have been around for decades. The sneaker withstands time and trends thanks to its no-fuss silhouette that never goes out of style. Princess Diana wore the sneakers back in the '90s, Kate Middleton has been wearing them nonstop the past few years, and though we can't predict the future, we do know that celebs will be wearing these long into the next decade, too.
Supergas are a summer favorite because of their breathable cotton upper that's more lightweight than leather. The brand's sneakers also come in different styles, which means you'll have no problem finding a version that suits you. There's this low-top classic with a humble sole or this bold, platform version that's certain to make a statement wherever you set foot this summer.
The Gilt Superga sale is still going for a few more days, but there is no guarantee that styles will stay in stock that long. So shop your favorite pair sooner than later.
