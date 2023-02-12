Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details

Sheryl Lee Ralph just sang the 2023 Super Bowl house down in a killer outfit.

The Abbott Elementary actress delivered a stirring rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But, beyond her vocals, the star of the performance was the look she delivered it in.

Ralph, 66, wore a custom red Harbison Studio jumpsuit featuring gold buttons, statement off-the-shoulder puff sleeves and a built in-train with black lining. She teamed the look with matching red gloves, platform sandals and Nikos Koulis jewelry. The gorgeous look was styled by her designer daughter Ivy Coco, who shared a behind-the-scenes look on her Instagram.

Rob Carr/Getty

Ivy also styled the Savage x Fenty jersey look Ralph wore into the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of the game, with a hot pink beanie and black stocking-like pantaboots.

This performance comes after a huge career breakthrough year for the 66-year-old actress. Ralph, who won an Emmy and Critics Choice Award for her performance as Barbra Howard in the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, is getting some must deserved recognition after decades in the industry.

Another career highlight was bonding with Rihanna. The star spoke to PEOPLE about the moment she met the superstar before the Super Bowl, saying, "First of all, Rihanna's so much taller than I imagined. She's really quite a beautiful amazon. I was like, 'Oh my God, look at her.' Yes, this is Savage Fenty. I completely get it."

"She's got like a warrior spirit, you know? It's like, 'No, why would you mess with her? No, you'll never win. No, she's winning all the time.' I loved it. It was great meeting her."

When we asked if Rihanna discussed preparing for their milestone performances, Ralph said, "You know what [Rihanna] said to me? She said, 'I'm sending you all the makeup you will ever need. Please make sure you are a Fab Fenty face on Sunday.' I said, 'For you? Absolutely.' "

All before confirming she "will be Fenty down."

Ralph loves the style and glam behind awards season too. For her recent red carpet appearances, the actress has also been turning to daughter Ivy, 28.

"I've been having the most fun working with my daughter, Ivy, who is my stylist," said Ralph in a recent interview with Byrdie.

"It started as something we were going to do just a few times. But every time I had to hit the red carpet, she just kept getting better and better at it. So, now we work together," Ralph added, also saying the two make it a mission to "lift up other young artists, especially young black designers."