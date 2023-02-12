Cara Delevingne Supports Pregnant Rihanna at Super Bowl in Savage x Fenty T-Shirt: #TeamRihanna 

Cara Delevingne was front and center for her bestie's Super Bowl performance on Sunday.

The supermodel supported her close friend Rihanna from front row seats as the "Umbrella" performed a medley of her greatest hits during the Apple Music Halftime Show Sunday night.

In an Instagram photo shared during the game, Delevingne 30, is standing with the field behind her and sporting a shirt that said: "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever."

The shirt is from Savage x Fenty's "Game Day" collection and is currently still available for $59.96 on the brand's website.

"#TeamRihanna," she wrote alongside the photo.

Delevingne wasn't the only one wearing Team Rihanna gear. Actress Kerry Washington also shared a couple photos on Instagram during the game sporting the same t-shirt. Washington, 46, is lounging on a couch in the first pic and standing up and pointing at the words on the shirt in the second photo.

Rihanna also revealed she's pregnant during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The 34-year-old took the stage in Phoenix Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

He was seen excitedly supporting her on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her performance and dancing along.