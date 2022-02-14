Mary J Blige Dazzles in White Cheetah-Print Look During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Grammy winning singer, 51, took the stage during the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show and did not disappoint when it came to both her vocals and her fashion choice.

While belting out her 2001 hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama" alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, Blige looked like the star she is in a cheetah print ensemble featuring a criss-cross top, booty shorts and thigh-high high-heeled boots.

She wore her waist-length hair with a simple center part, her blonde beach waves gracefully cascading down her torso.

Blige's backup dancers mimicked her look, in their own glitzy cheetah print looks.

Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Ahead of her Super Bowl performance, Blige opened up about her personal style in her cover story for ELLE's February 2022 issue.

In the piece, Blige admitted her own shoes "don't alway stay in place," telling ELLE, "sometimes we have to do surgery backstage" when they slouch.

"I would recommend a thigh-high boot with a zip, or leather," she said. "Suede always slouches, and soft leather slouches, too."

Blige kept the style advice coming when asked about how to find someone's personal sense of style. The singer stressed the need to "appreciate your own style" and "not look around [at] what everyone else is doing."

She added, "If you're looking around at everything, you're going to just go crazy and you're going to want to do what everybody else is doing. Just do the best you you can do."

Meanwhile, before the big day, Pepsi released an epic trailer for the halftime performance entitled "The Call."

In the nearly four-minute clip, directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, each artist received text messages from Dr. Dre, 51, inviting them to meet at SoFi Stadium.

The trailer began with Eminem, 49, and an imaginary version of his former self frantically moving around words floating in the air as his 2013 hit "Rap God" played in the background. The music suddenly stopped and the words disappeared when the rapper's text came through.

As Eminem raced off screen, the scene shifted to an airplane taking off into the sunset and flying over Snoop Dogg, 50, driving a vintage car. The "Gin and Juice" rapper was seen jamming to his 1999 collaboration with Dr. Dre called "The Next Episode" as he drove through California.

Blige was up next, the singer posing for photos as her 2001 song "Family Affair" played while adoring fans look on from Times Square in New York City. The star then took photos in front of her luxury car before receiving a text and heading out.