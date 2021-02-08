The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show Jacket Took 250 Hours to Embroider by Hand — Get the Details

The Weeknd's electrifying Super Bowl LV performance featured a painstakingly detailed wardrobe.

On Sunday, the "Starboy" singer, 30, headlined the halftime show during the big game, held at Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium, a showcase for which he donned a custom red jacket designed by Givenchy. According to a press release breaking down the fashion ensemble, it took four embroiderers over 250 hours to finish.

Under the hand-embroidered jacket, The Weeknd wore a black cotton poplin shirt and wool trousers, plus a black leather tie and gloves. The custom outfit was designed by Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams.

"It's truly an honor to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show," Williams said in a statement. "To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character and sense of style."

The Weeknd's showcase featured countless dancers all dressed in similar red jackets while wearing white bandages over their faces. The singer previously explained the meaning behind the bandage imagery, which he has used throughout his After Hours era.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he told Variety ahead of his Super Bowl performance. "It's all a progression and we watch the character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."