The quarterback had a supportive cheering section from his wife in the stands

Gisele Bündchen Wears 'Go Bucs!' Shirt to Root on Husband Tom Brady at His 10th Super Bowl

Gisele Bündchen is supporting her man in style!

On Super Bowl Sunday, the 40-year-old model was spotted cheering on husband Tom Brady in a black t-shirt emblazoned with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo and "Go Bucs!"

Bündchen posted photos of herself showing off her gear at the game on Instagram, writing, "Let's go Bucs!!!!!!! Let's go papai!!! #LFG #superbowl"

She also matched her shirt with a special mask featuring Brady's number 12, which she showed off on her Instagram Story.

The supermodel showed support for the Buccaneers quarterback and his team on Instagram before they played the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship on Jan. 24. "We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Bucs!!! ❤️❤️❤️" Bündchen captioned a photo of her and her children.

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Packers. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs (last year's Super Bowl champions) took on the Buffalo Bills from Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship, defeating the team 38-24.

Sunday's game is Brady's 10th time playing in an NFL championship, but his first time for the Buccaneers. He previously spent two decades with the Patriots, securing six Super Bowl victories with the New England team.

Last Monday night, Brady said that he will continue to play football until the timing is right after a successful first Buccaneers season.

"Yeah, definitely," Brady said when asked if he would play past age 45. "It's a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is — you never know."

"You never know when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Through it all, Bündchen has been his "Numero Uno." The quarterback wrote a sweet tribute to his wife of 11 years on New Year's Eve sharing a photo of the couple kissing on a boat.

"As the sun sets on 2020, I want to say thank you to my wife for the love and positive energy in always supporting my dreams," Brady wrote. "I am blessed in so many ways, but @gisele you are my Numero Uno!"

"Happy New Years to you all! Let's make 2021 our best year yet! ❤️🙏🏼✨🥑🏈" he added.