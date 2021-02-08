SI Swim Model Camille Kostek Cheers on Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski at Super Bowl 2021

The swimwear model and football star have been dating since 2015

Camille Kostek showed her man Rob Gronkowski lots of love at the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski, 31, who came out of retirement following several seasons with the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020, is hoping to add a fourth Super Bowl ring to his collection this Sunday.

The tight end's model girlfriend (and 2019 Sports Illustrated Swim cover star) made sure to go all-out for the momentous occasion.

She wore black, shiny leather pants with a denim corset top and a cropped red jacket to the game. Kostek, 28, rooted Gronkowski on by sporting his name and number, as well as the Super Bowl LV logo. Gronkowski's jersey details were, of course, totally rhinestoned. The jacket was made by Rebel Britney.

Earlier in the day, Kostek showed off a custom jacket made by Gentleman's Playbook that she wore to do some Super Bowl press. The white bomber jacket featured a replication of Gronkowski's jersey on the back, with the inside lining covered with photos of the happy couple.

"The fabric is from Italy. If I were a jersey I would be this. This beautiful satin, crisp white bomber," Kostek said on her Instagram Story. She added, "Talk about attention to detail."

Gronkowski joined the Tampa team a month after his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady revealed he was leaving Massachusetts to sign with the Buccaneers last year.

Super Bowl LV, which will feature Tampa Bay versus the Kansas City Chiefs, marks quarterback Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and Gronkowski's sixth, all of which were during the duo's tenure with the Patriots prior to joining the Buccaneers.

Throughout the season, Kostek has supported Gronkowski on Instagram by posting plenty of photos decked out in Buccaneers gear.

"BUCS ARE SUPERBOWL BOUND BABY !!!! BACK TO THE HOME TURF 🏴‍☠️🏈 !!! I ❤️ you eighty seven," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote last month alongside a sexy shot wearing Gronkowski's jersey.

Gronkowski and Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, have been dating since 2015. While he's been dominating the football field, she has been making impressive moves in her modeling career, winning the SI Swimsuit Model Search and being named a SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2018, and landing the coveted cover of the swim issue in 2019.

The model recently hinted about the possibility of getting engaged sometime soon, and said she has an idea of what type of engagement ring she wants.

"I'm hoping that he's smart enough to ask my friends or my sisters," she said during an episode of SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson. "For me, right now we're focusing on the big [Super Bowl] ring."