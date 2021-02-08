Camille Kostek Celebrates Buccaneers' Super Bowl 2021 Win with Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

The two were nothing but smiles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV

Camille Kostek celebrated with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.

"CANT THINK OF A CAPTION RN IM CELEBRATING," the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swim cover star wrote in a caption after the team's Sunday victory.

Kostek then planted a kiss on Gronkowski in a follow-up picture, which featured the caption, "Tastes like a champion."

Gronkowski, 31, who came out of retirement following several seasons with the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020, added a fourth Super Bowl ring to his collection on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kostek showed off a custom jacket made by Gentleman's Playbook that she wore to do some Super Bowl press. The white bomber jacket featured a replication of Gronkowski's jersey on the back, with the inside lining covered with photos of the happy couple.

"The fabric is from Italy. If I were a jersey I would be this. This beautiful satin, crisp white bomber," Kostek said on her Instagram Story. She added, "Talk about attention to detail."

Gronkowski joined Tampa Bay a month after his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady revealed he was leaving Massachusetts to sign with the Buccaneers last year.

Super Bowl LV marked quarterback Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and Gronkowski's sixth.

Throughout the season, Kostek has supported Gronkowski on Instagram by posting plenty of photos decked out in Buccaneers gear.

