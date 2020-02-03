Shakira Shows Off Toned Abs with 3 Outfit Changes During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Shakira wowed fans with her vocals, dance moves and fashion at the 2020 Super Bowl — which happened to fall on her birthday!

The Colombian superstar, 43, wore three different looks during the halftime show, during which she sang hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “She Wolf” ⁠— and even briefly played the drums.

She kicked off the highly-praised performance wearing a sparkly red top and miniskirt, which she completed with matching thigh-high boots and cuffs on her wrists.

At one point during her set, she stripped off a part of her skirt to reveal her toned abs underneath.

Image zoom Shakira Elsa/Getty

After taking a brief break from the stage, Shakira later returned, this time in a gold outfit that featured booty shorts, a matching top and jacket with fringe throughout. She kept it relatively casual with a pair of sparkly gold sneakers to top off the look.

Her outfits were designed by Peter Dundas.

Image zoom Shakira TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Shakira (who shared the coveted halftime spot with Jennifer Lopez) styled her long locks in loose waves, and had her flawless complexion on full display, wearing natural, glowy face makeup and warm-toned eyeshadow.

Image zoom Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The superstar worked with stylist Nicolas Bru (whose clients also include Fergie and Sofia Carson) for her performance looks.

On Thursday, Shakira joined Lopez, 50, for a pre-Super Bowl press conference, where she discussed how much it means to her to perform at the halftime show.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“This is a palpable example of how anything is possible,” the “Waka Waka” singer said. “And the only thing that matters is the size of your dreams. I think that we are — the Latinos are going through a difficult time in the U.S., and I think it’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so unique.”

Shakira continued: “I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there. Women, Latinas, and people of any ages. I think that J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from, how old you are … what matters is what you have to say. And we’re here, and we have a lot of stuff to say.”

Lopez echoed Shakira’s comments, saying, “It’s about hard work. The two of us could have never imagined that we’d be playing at the Super Bowl one day … I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and am very grateful to be able to do that.”

Shakira told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show last October, “I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry.”

“It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people,” she continued. “Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs are playing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, airing on FOX.