Jennifer Lopez’s iconic “Bling Cup” wasn’t the only thing shining on Super Bowl Sunday.

The singer and actress, 50, performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show wearing a large pink skirt atop a gold-studded, biker-inspired, black leather sleeveless bodysuit by Versace.

She soon shed the satin skirt, however, showing off a pair of matching black ultra-high boots underneath that stretched up to her hips to pull the look together.

According to Versace, the ensemble was “crafted from exceptional quality leather” with “the top of this bodysuit constructed as a leather jacket, while the sleeves and legs are hand-enriched with thousands of studs, Swarovski crystals and Medusa accents.”

“The intricate costume was entirely hand-crafted in the House’s Atelier over the course of 900 hours,” said Versace.

As expected, the glamour didn’t end there. Lopez turned out a total of five different looks during the performance (and now, we’re not sure if this is a football game or a fashion show).

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Maddie Meyer/Getty

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Ronald Martinez/Getty

For her next outfit, the Hustlers star — who shared the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira — opted for something a bit more sparkly, rocking a sheer bodysuit that was outfitted with silver embellishments resembling small pieces of a shattered mirror.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As if that wasn’t enough, Lopez later topped the sheer bodysuit with a fringe dress, which swayed with the music as she danced.

Image zoom Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Kevin Winter/Getty

For her fifth and final fashionista moment, the star wrapped herself in a tulle feathery flag that represented both Puerto Rico and the United States.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The “Jenny From the Block” singer completed the look with a pair of silver heels and a custom Swarovski crystal manicure created by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik.

All of the night’s looks came courtesy of Versace, her styling team told The Hollywood Reporter.

“JLo commands any room and moment,” her stylist Rob Zangardi, who co-curates Lopez’s wardrobe with Mariel Haenn, told PEOPLE last year. “Not only is her beauty so captivating, but she really knows how to make statements that grab attention with elegant authority.”

Haenn said: “It’s so exciting working with someone as timeless as JLo. She is such an incredible collaborator — as a stylist, it’s always so exciting to work with someone who can be endlessly transformative and daring.”

Leading up to the highly-anticipated performance, Lopez stayed true to her iconic sexy style, which consists of bodycon designs, crop tops, animals print and plenty of bling.

On Thursday, Lopez and Shakira, 43, held a press conference in Miami to talk all things Super Bowl and get fans fired up for the halftime show. For the occasion, the Golden Globe nominee chose a white bralette top, white high-waisted trousers and white pumps featuring a diamond strap. As expected, her signature bronzy glow was on full-display.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Excited’ for Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Want to Bring Everybody Together in That Moment’

During the conference, she talked about how meaningful it is to be performing with Shakira. “It’s about hard work. The two of us could have never imagined that we’d be playing at the Super Bowl one day … I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and am very grateful to be able to do that.”

Fans hoping to channel Lopez after her jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance can do so by purchasing exclusive, limited-edition merchandise by Warner Music Artist Services. The collection includes a cropped hoodie, two graphic T-shirts and a fringe tank top.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos from Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsal

Last year, Lopez and Shakira confirmed that they would co-headline the Feb. 2 performance — which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday. At the time, both singers teased glamorous Super Bowl fashion moments, wearing coordinating gold tops, black leather pants and gold jewelry for the debut promo shots.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“I am excited,” Lopez told Variety in November. “I think there’s not a musical artist in the world that doesn’t dream of performing at the Super Bowl.”

“[Shakira and I are] both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she said. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.”

She added: “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are — all of us, because we’re in this together. … That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs are playing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, airing on FOX.