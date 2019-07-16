Image zoom

We’re right in the middle of summer, which means you’re probably running through sunscreen pretty quickly (at least, if you’re proactive about using it!). Even if you’re stocked up for the next month or two, you can never have too much sunscreen — especially if you can get it on sale. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tons of beauty essentials are on sale right now, including sunscreen from brands like Coppertone, CeraVe, and Sun Bum. One brand we’re particularly excited to see price cuts on is Supergoop, which makes one-of-a-kind skin and body care products, including serums, oils, and face mists, that all have SPF in them.

You’ve probably seen Supergoop’s stylish sunscreen packaging on your Instagram feed over the last year or so — the brand has become ultra popular for offering lightweight sun protection in unique forms, like eyeshadow, body butter, and oil mists. Celebrities love the brand, too: Mandy Moore has said she uses its Everyday Sunscreen with SPF 50 in her daily beauty routine.

Buy It! Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil with Meadowfoam SPF 50, $8.40 at checkout (orig. $12); amazon.com

The Supergoop products on sale are so affordable right now, you won’t find anything over $30 — in fact, prices start as low as $6. So if you’ve been eyeing this brand for a while (we know you have) but haven’t made the plunge and invested in a few items yet, now is definitely the best time to do it.

Below, shop a few of our favorite picks on sale (there are only a few more hours until Prime Day is officially over!), and check out everything Supergoop has to offer on Amazon here.

Buy It! Supergoop! Fusion Lip Balm SPF 30, Acai, $6.65 at checkout (orig. $9.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Supergoop! SPF 30 Anti-Aging City Sunscreen Serum, $29.40 (orig. $42); amazon.com

Buy It! Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 30, $13.30 at checkout (orig. $19); amazon.com

Buy It! Supergoop! Forever Young SPF 40 Body Butter with Sea Buckthorn, $23.80 at checkout (orig. $34); amazon.com