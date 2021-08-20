Sunisa Lee Gets Olympic Rings Tattoo After Winning 3 Medals at Tokyo Games: 'Did a Thing'

Sunisa "Suni" Lee is an Olympian — and now she has the tattoo to match!

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old Team USA gymnast revealed that she had the iconic Olympic rings inked on her right forearm, sharing a photo of the finished product on her Instagram Story.

"Did a thingggg," she wrote alongside the shot, which featured Lee happily showing off her new body art at what appears to be a tattoo parlor.

Lee's fresh ink comes just two weeks after her return from the Tokyo Games, where she won three medals: a gold in the individual all-around; silver with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum during the team final; and bronze in the uneven bars.

Bronze Medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her medal on the podium during the Women's Uneven Bars Final medal ceremony on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Sunisa Lee | Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

It's common for athletes mark their accomplishment of competing at the highest level with tattoos of the Olympic rings. Even Lee's teammate Biles, 24, had it tattooed on her forearm after picking up five medals — four gold and one bronze — in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

When asked who amongst the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team would likely be getting a tattoo following the Games, Chiles, 20, told PEOPLE earlier this month, "I think all of us. All of us. Yeah, I think we are all. Except for Simone, because she already has one."

"I already know where I'm getting mine," Chiles said, pointing to her inner elbow, above the ditch area.

"I don't think we're going to get it together because we all live in different states. But we're all talking about getting it after and what place we'd get it or different areas," added McCallum, 18, noting, "I was wanting to get it like here where Simone has it."

However, getting a tattoo hasn't been the only thing on Lee's to-do list since becoming an Olympic medalist.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota native hit yet another milestone when she started her freshman year at Auburn University.

To mark the occasion, Lee — who will be studying business education — shared a picture of herself posing outside the William J. Samford Hall at the Alabama school. In the shot, Lee wore an Auburn T-shirt, biker shorts and white sneakers.