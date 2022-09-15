Suni Lee's Back-to-School Style and Beauty Essentials

01 of 09

Suni Back-To-School Style Philosophy

ABC/Maarten de Boer

School is back in session and champion gymnast Suni Lee is ready to leap into the new year with confidence.

As a sophomore at Auburn University and member of the school's gymnastics team, the Auburn Tigers, the three-time Olympic medal winner tells PEOPLE that she's most excited about decorating her apartment and getting into the swing of training with her teammates and friends. "Auburn meets are so fun – the crowd is absolutely amazing," Lee shares.

The 19 year old also has some beauty news to welcome in the semester: a partnership with Invisalign.

"Invisalign treatment is amazing because I'm constantly on the go while I'm at school, so having steps in my routine that are hassle-and-drama-free is essential," the Minnesota native "hares, reveling in her smile which has now given her an "amazing boost in my confidence."

Lee's work with the orthodontic treatment brand echos her back-to-school style philosophy, which is all about having a short list of essentials that help her get out the door with ease.

Ahead, Lee reveals her must-haves for school, from her holy grail skincare products to her favorite outfits.