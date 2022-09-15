Suni Lee's Back-to-School Style and Beauty Essentials

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
01 of 09

Suni Back-To-School Style Philosophy

Dancing With The Stars
ABC/Maarten de Boer

School is back in session and champion gymnast Suni Lee is ready to leap into the new year with confidence.

As a sophomore at Auburn University and member of the school's gymnastics team, the Auburn Tigers, the three-time Olympic medal winner tells PEOPLE that she's most excited about decorating her apartment and getting into the swing of training with her teammates and friends. "Auburn meets are so fun – the crowd is absolutely amazing," Lee shares.

The 19 year old also has some beauty news to welcome in the semester: a partnership with Invisalign.

"Invisalign treatment is amazing because I'm constantly on the go while I'm at school, so having steps in my routine that are hassle-and-drama-free is essential," the Minnesota native "hares, reveling in her smile which has now given her an "amazing boost in my confidence."

Lee's work with the orthodontic treatment brand echos her back-to-school style philosophy, which is all about having a short list of essentials that help her get out the door with ease.

Ahead, Lee reveals her must-haves for school, from her holy grail skincare products to her favorite outfits.

02 of 09

Invisalign Aligners

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Invisalign

With Lee running from class to practice, she appreciates that having Invisalign means scheduling less dentist appointments than when she had braces. The process "has been going really well," Lee says. "My smile is a lot better than it was before, so I love it." Visit invisalign.com for info.

03 of 09

Got2B Hair Wax

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
got2b

When it comes to perfecting a slicked back bun, Lee relies on this trusty spray wax to keep her hair in place. "I've always loved this. I've used it since I was training elite," the athlete says. "When I'm at practice, I never have to worry about it coming down."

Buy It! Got2B Glue Spray Wax, $7; amazon.com

04 of 09

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Aquaphor

"I'm an Aquaphor girl. I do not leave my house without it," Lee says of the skincare item, which the athlete applies on her lips, face and wherever her eczema is flaring up.

Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $16; amazon.com

05 of 09

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Fenty Beauty

"I have just started getting into lip liners and lip glosses. I've been loving this," Lee says on her everyday lip product, calling the formula "unmatched."

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, $20; ulta.com

06 of 09

SKIMS Bodysuits

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Skims

Lee has been "loving" this clothing and shapewear brand's comfortable and soft bodysuits. "You can [wear] them with anything – I usually style them with jeans," Lee says, adding that these SKIMS pieces are "so great to lounge around in."

Buy It! Square Neck Bodysuit, $58, Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit, $68; skims.com

07 of 09

SET Active Apparel

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials

Whether in the classroom or running errands, Lee looks to her favorite athleisure brand, SET Active, for a put together look.

"I just throw on a zip-up hoodie on top of biker shorts and a tight top," she shares. "You can never go wrong with wearing athleticwear going anywhere."

Buy It! Biker Shorts, $59, Half-Zip, $148; setactive.com

08 of 09

Augustinus Bader Moisturizer

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Augustinus Bader

Hydration is key for Lee's skincare routine. "[Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream] always keeps me hydrated throughout the day, especially when I'm in the gym,"

Buy It! Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $280; augustinusbader.com

09 of 09

Dyson Airwrap

Suni Lee Back-to-School Essentials
Dyson

Another hairstyle favored by the Olympian? A do-it-yourself blowout. "I personally love that style on me," Lee says. "I'm running late and my hair is wet, I'll use my Dyson, and it just dries my hair so well."

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap multi-Styler Complete, $600; dyson.com

