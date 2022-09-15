Lifestyle Style Suni Lee's Back-to-School Style and Beauty Essentials Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee talks her style philosophy as well as her beauty and fashion must-haves for when school is in session By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 10:27 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 09 Suni Back-To-School Style Philosophy ABC/Maarten de Boer School is back in session and champion gymnast Suni Lee is ready to leap into the new year with confidence. As a sophomore at Auburn University and member of the school's gymnastics team, the Auburn Tigers, the three-time Olympic medal winner tells PEOPLE that she's most excited about decorating her apartment and getting into the swing of training with her teammates and friends. "Auburn meets are so fun – the crowd is absolutely amazing," Lee shares. The 19 year old also has some beauty news to welcome in the semester: a partnership with Invisalign. "Invisalign treatment is amazing because I'm constantly on the go while I'm at school, so having steps in my routine that are hassle-and-drama-free is essential," the Minnesota native "hares, reveling in her smile which has now given her an "amazing boost in my confidence." Lee's work with the orthodontic treatment brand echos her back-to-school style philosophy, which is all about having a short list of essentials that help her get out the door with ease. Ahead, Lee reveals her must-haves for school, from her holy grail skincare products to her favorite outfits. 02 of 09 Invisalign Aligners Invisalign With Lee running from class to practice, she appreciates that having Invisalign means scheduling less dentist appointments than when she had braces. The process "has been going really well," Lee says. "My smile is a lot better than it was before, so I love it." Visit invisalign.com for info. 03 of 09 Got2B Hair Wax got2b When it comes to perfecting a slicked back bun, Lee relies on this trusty spray wax to keep her hair in place. "I've always loved this. I've used it since I was training elite," the athlete says. "When I'm at practice, I never have to worry about it coming down." Buy It! Got2B Glue Spray Wax, $7; amazon.com 04 of 09 Aquaphor Healing Ointment Aquaphor "I'm an Aquaphor girl. I do not leave my house without it," Lee says of the skincare item, which the athlete applies on her lips, face and wherever her eczema is flaring up. Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $16; amazon.com 05 of 09 Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Fenty Beauty "I have just started getting into lip liners and lip glosses. I've been loving this," Lee says on her everyday lip product, calling the formula "unmatched." Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, $20; ulta.com 06 of 09 SKIMS Bodysuits Skims Lee has been "loving" this clothing and shapewear brand's comfortable and soft bodysuits. "You can [wear] them with anything – I usually style them with jeans," Lee says, adding that these SKIMS pieces are "so great to lounge around in." Buy It! Square Neck Bodysuit, $58, Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit, $68; skims.com 07 of 09 SET Active Apparel Whether in the classroom or running errands, Lee looks to her favorite athleisure brand, SET Active, for a put together look. "I just throw on a zip-up hoodie on top of biker shorts and a tight top," she shares. "You can never go wrong with wearing athleticwear going anywhere." Buy It! Biker Shorts, $59, Half-Zip, $148; setactive.com 08 of 09 Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Augustinus Bader Hydration is key for Lee's skincare routine. "[Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream] always keeps me hydrated throughout the day, especially when I'm in the gym," Buy It! Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $280; augustinusbader.com 09 of 09 Dyson Airwrap Dyson Another hairstyle favored by the Olympian? A do-it-yourself blowout. "I personally love that style on me," Lee says. "I'm running late and my hair is wet, I'll use my Dyson, and it just dries my hair so well." Buy It! Dyson Airwrap multi-Styler Complete, $600; dyson.com