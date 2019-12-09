The $95 Swimsuit That Racked Up a 10,000 Person Waitlist Is Now Available at Nordstrom

Image zoom

What do you get when one of your all-time favorite retailers teams up with the coolest swimwear brand? The answer: the new Nordstrom x Summersalt Collection. On December 9, Nordstrom officially launched a 15-piece collection of fan-favorite swimsuit styles from Summersalt, including the best-selling Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit (which sold out 25 times in one year and racked up a waitlist of over 10,000 people!). With a collection launch this good, we have a feeling Nordies fans won’t be able to get their hands on it fast enough.

If you’re not already familiar with Summersalt, let us be the first to introduce you. Known for its sustainable and size-inclusive swimwear (sizes range from 2 to 22), Summersalt not only offers up ultra-flattering silhouettes in fun and vibrant colors, but it backs all of its fits by data. That’s right, Summersalt collected over 1.5 million body measurements from over 10,000 women to accurately help shoppers find the perfect fit. As if creating a line of perfect-fitting swimsuits and collaborating with Nordstrom wasn’t enough of a reason to love the new collection, Summersalt also offers its designer-quality swimsuit styles (all of which are made from recycled materials) without the designer prices. We’re not kidding! Each piece in the Nordstrom x Summersalt Collection retails for $95 or under.

So whether you’re heading on a tropical getaway this holiday season or looking a swimsuit for next summer, be sure to check out the new Nordstrom x Summersalt Collection available now on Nordstrom.com and at select Nordstrom locations.

