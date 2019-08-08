This Celeb-Loved Swimsuit With a 10,000 Person Waitlist Just Got Restocked — Shop It Before It Sells Out Again!

Image zoom Summersalt

When Summersalt’s Sidestroke swimsuit came onto the scene back in 2017, women everywhere went crazy over it. Not only did it sell out almost immediately, but it sold out 25 times in one year. Yes, you read that correctly, 25 times over the course of 12 months. With waitlists increasingly growing into the thousands with each restock (the current waitlist was over 10,000!), this one-piece swimsuit has taken over as the brand’s best-ever selling style — and we can totally see why.

Not only does this maillot feature ultra-flattering diagonal paneling along the bodice that enhances your waist and sucks your tummy in, but it also has a super-sexy cut-out back and trendy one-shoulder silhouette — and yes, even with one shoulder it’s totally supportive! And for under $100, this suit is so popular, it’s even been seen on the likes of actress Camila Mendes, and fashion influencers such as Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules. Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid are also fans of the brand, among many others.

But it’s not just an eye-catching silhouette and fun, bold color-blocking pattern that makes The Sidestroke one-piece swimsuit a best-seller. Summersalt made sure that The Sidestroke (and all of its other styles) fit every woman perfectly, no matter their size or shape, and backed its fit with data. Summersalt collected over 1.5 million body measurements from over 10,000 women to accurately help shoppers find the perfect fit. Oh, and did we mention that Summersalt uses eco-friendly materials, such as recycled fishing nets, to make all of its suits? And that each suit also offers UPF 50+ protection? Like we said, it’s easy to see why women have been signing up by the thousands to shop The Sidestroke.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these best-selling swimsuits before the summer ends, you’re in luck because the brand just restocked The Sidestroke in sizes two through 24 in nine various colorways. Hurry and scroll down to shop a few of our favorites and more before The Sidestroke sells out again.

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke in Seaweed & Seaglass & White Sand, $95; summersalt.com

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidetroke in Lava & Hibiscus & White Sand, $95; summersalt.com

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke in White Sand & Mango & Deep Sea, $95; summersalt.com