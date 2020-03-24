The Brand Behind Last Year’s Viral Swimsuit Also Makes the Cutest Loungewear

Image zoom

You may already be familiar with Summersalt as the brand behind the colorblock swimsuit that sold out 25 times and racked up a waitlist of over 10,000 people last year, or perhaps you recognize it from scrolling through social media and seeing celebs like Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra plus tons of fashion influencers rocking the brand’s cute and colorful styles. However, what you may not know is that Summersalt does so much more than simply make cute swimsuits.

Besides offering up all of its styles in an inclusive size range that’s backed by data taken from over 1.5 million women, Summersalt also offers a collection of loungewear, aptly-named “The Softest Staples Collection”, which is so comfortable and stylish, you’ll never want to wear anything else. There’s plenty of cozy-yet-practical pieces to choose from, including monogrammable pajamas, a sleek and ultra-soft legging-pant hybrid with zipper details at the ankles and a gorgeous lightweight duster, which all run for under $100.

Summersalt’s loungewear collection also boasts a cashmere knit and matching joggers and a colorblock terry cloth pullover and matching joggers, both which you can save up to $25 on when you buy them as a bundle. Both matching sets are perfect for hanging out at home (which, if you’re social distancing, you’re probably finding yourself doing a lot of these days), sleeping, or traveling.

We’ve picked out a bunch of our favorite pieces to shop from the collection while we wait for swimsuit season to hopefully arrive soon. Shop them all below.

Image zoom

Buy It! The Weekender French Terry Bundle, $125; summersalt.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Weekender Cashmere Bundle, $210; summersalt.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Throw & Go Duster, $95; summersalt.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Everywhere Legging-Pant, $80; summersalt.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Cloud 9 Pajama Set, $95; summersalt.com

