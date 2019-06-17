The Latest Launch from Summersalt Proves Exactly Why Everyone You Know Is Obsessed with the Brand

Image zoom Summersalt

Summersalt knows one size does not fit all.

That’s why the eco-friendly brand is launching the “Every Body is a Beach Body” campaign on June 17. The inclusive swimwear collection features a diverse group of models, modest tunic designs and extended sizing in Summersalt’s most popular styles and colors. And with an affordable price — one pieces are $95; tops are $50; bottoms are $45 — this launch is a can’t-miss.

“Over the years, society has tried to break down our confidence, telling us that summer is about skimpy, expensive swimsuits, flawless appearances and impossible beauty standards,” Summersalt co-founder Lori Coutler tells PEOPLE. “Our goal is to help women find their swimwear soulmate so they can enjoy their summer exactly as they are. We believe summer should be a time of pure happiness.”

To help illustrate its commitment to that theme, Summersalt partnered with more than 30 women of different sizes, backgrounds, ethnicities, ages and sexualities for this campaign.

Along with traditional one-piece and bikini styles in sizes up to 24 and 2X, the “Every Body is a Beach Body” collection offers maternity swimwear and a sun-shield swim tunic with matching leggings. Coutler says that, in the past, swimwear has been designed by men in a way that feels over-sexualized; her intention is to create swimwear that’s modest and comfortable, but still stylish enough for women to get excited about wearing it.

In the corresponding campaign video, Summersalt co-founder Reshma Chamberlin says, “you’ll see our models dancing and being their authentic selves, and that’s exactly what we felt on set.”

“We hope that the confidence of our Beach Babes—each of these unique, beautiful, and strong people—inspires people everywhere to get out and enjoy their summer with joy and unabashed confidence,” Chamberlin adds.

Summersalt is famous for their swimwear, but the brand also creates clothing from recycled materials and backs its designs with data taken from over 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women ensuring the perfect fit for different shapes and sizes. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid stepped out in similar, figure-flattering Summersalt tops in the same week.

Both Chopra’s long-sleeve bodysuit and Hadid’s ribbed bikini top retail for just $55 each! But be sure to snag a swimsuit, or any of their other products (including chic loungewear, comfy underwear, cozy sleepwear) while you still can — Summersalt sizes tend to sell out quickly.