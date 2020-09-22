The Brand Behind That Viral One-Piece Swimsuit Just Dropped the Coolest Activewear Line
It’s designed to be fashionably functional for both working out and working from home
Summersalt is perhaps best-known for its viral colorblock one-piece swimsuit that’s sold out 25 times, but the brand actually has so much more to offer. Since its start in 2017, the female-founded brand has garnered the attention of influencers and celebrities alike for its modern, everyday essentials that are made from sustainable materials. Every time it launches a new category, everything sells out. In July, it released reusable face coverings to help meet the growing demand, and they’ve already sold out twice. So we have a feeling its latest launch is bound to be just as popular: Summersalt just dropped its first-ever activewear line that’s built to be worn everywhere.
Designed to be fashionably functional, the collection features sports bras, leggings, shorts, zip-up jackets, and pants in sizes XS to 2XL. (In case you didn’t know, the brand is famous for its incredible, data-backed fits that are based on millions of measurements from over 10,000 women.) Like all other Summersalt pieces, the activewear collection is made from recycled materials that are knit from plastic water bottles. The moisture-wicking fabric has a buttery-soft feel that’s built to move with ease and keep you cool all day long, whether you’re working from home or working out.
Summersalt also partnered with popular celeb-loved footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Lab, also known as APL, to launch an exclusive capsule collection. Shoppers can score the Do-It-All high-rise leggings, the Midi Sports Bra, and the Long Sleeve Pullover in a trendy slate-blue marble pattern from Summersalt’s website, along with the TechLoom Wave sneaker in three limited-edition colors available on APL's website.
Prices range as little as $55 for the supportive and stylish sports bra to $95 for a pair of limited-edition leggings. All items are available for pre-order and will ship within two to three weeks of purchase. Our new normal calls for a new uniform — scroll down to get yours today!
