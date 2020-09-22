The Brand Behind That Viral One-Piece Swimsuit Just Dropped the Coolest Activewear Line

Designed to be fashionably functional, the collection features sports bras, leggings, shorts, zip-up jackets, and pants in sizes XS to 2XL. (In case you didn’t know, the brand is famous for its incredible, data-backed fits that are based on millions of measurements from over 10,000 women.) Like all other Summersalt pieces, the activewear collection is made from recycled materials that are knit from plastic water bottles. The moisture-wicking fabric has a buttery-soft feel that’s built to move with ease and keep you cool all day long, whether you’re working from home or working out.