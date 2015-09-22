Summer's Not Over Yet! Caitlyn Jenner Beats the Heat in Simple Blue Dress
Caitlyn Jenner loves her leather, but the reality star went for a more hot-weather-appropriate look for a coffee run on Monday, less than one week after she officially filed to have her name and gender changed.
The
I Am Cait
star, 65, opted for a short-sleeved, cleavage-baring blue dress and neutral strappy sandals. She accessorized the look with a tan shoulder bag, aviator sunglasses and her new bling — diamond earrings and a gold necklace with her name on it.
Jenner’s brunette coif was styled in its signature loose, voluminous waves. Her hairstylist, Courtney Nanson, recently told Allure magazine that she has “created a great friendship” working with the former Olympian and revealed that Jenner also does a “pretty good job at styling her own hair.”
But Jenner’s glam sessions haven’t stopped her from dabbling in her more hardcore hobbies. The reality star recently took her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner for a spin around the racetrack.
“My dad said I have to learn how to race it,” Kylie captioned a photo of her brand new Ferrari — gifted to her by her boyfriend, Tyga, for her 18th birthday.
