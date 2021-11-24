Summer Walker and Rapper Boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh Debut Face Tattoos of Each Other's Names

The new couple got “Summer” and “Larry” inked on their faces

Summer Walker and her rapper boyfriend, LVRD Pharaoh, are making their relationship permanent.

The "Girls Need Love" singer, 25, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she and her beau, whose real name is Larry, got each other's names tattooed on their faces.

"Bestfriend," Walker captioned a photo of the pair canoodling, showing off their fresh ink for her millions of followers on the social media platform.

Walker's "Larry" tattoo is placed next to her left eye just above her cheekbone, while Pharaoh's "Summer" tattoo rests just above his right eyebrow.

Pharaoh also posted the picture to his Instagram account, captioning the snap, "Eternal Love Wins."

While it is unclear when Walker and Pharaoh's relationship turned romantic as just last month the singer said she was single, Pharaoh told fans on In Instagram Tuesday that they had been in each other's lives since 2014.

The rapper recently posted a collection of photos of himself and Walker hugging each other and laughing, captioning the sweet snaps, "Relationship Advice: Marry your Bestfriend."

One day prior to revealing their matching face tattoos, Walker got candid about having faith that life will work out the way it's supposed to.

"Moral of the story is: (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness, and most importantly, move on," she wrote. "It's funny how life works...I never thought that right after experiencing the lowest part of my life I'd be the happiest I've ever been in my whole life. God is good."

Before getting together with Pharaoh, Walker was in an on-and-off relationship with producer London on da Track, and the couple welcomed their first child together in March, per Complex. However, in late October, the "Playing Games" artist revealed that she was "officially single" on her Instagram Stories, according to Hot New Hip Hop.