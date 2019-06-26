Vacation in Style: What to Pack for a Warm Weather Getaway

These key vacation-ready pieces are equal parts fashionable and functional. Add them to your packing checklist now before your next summer vacay
By Sarah Ball
June 26, 2019 04:06 PM

Our Celebrity Muse: Cindy Crawford in a Ramy Brook dress, Borsalino hat and Gianvito Rossi shoes

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

If you’re planning on going somewhere beachy, tropical or sunny this summer, these items are versatile, functional and make packing a total breeze. 

Shop Cindy’s dress: Ramy Brook “Maureen” Dress, $365; ramybrook.com

Flowy Dress

This stylish knit can go anywhere and the loose fit makes it super comfortable.

Buy It! J.Jill, $89; jjill.com

Eye-Catching Earrings

These won’t stick to your skin like a necklace might in humid weather and are a great way to change up outfits.

Buy It! J.Crew, $65; jcrew.com

Waterproof Pouch

Courtesy Wander Wet Bags

This zip-pouch has a waterproof lining for storing wet swimsuits and is machine washable, making it perfect to store dirty clothes in when traveling.

Buy It! Wander Wet Bags, $32 (orig. $36); wanderwetbags.com

Packable Straw Hat

A straw hat is a vacation must-have, but can be tricky to pack. Opt for a more durable style like this one.

Buy It! Gap, $49.95; gap.com

Versatile Wrap

This quick-drying wrap can go from a cover-up to a beach towel and everything in-between. It’s super lightweitght and thin, making it ideal for packing.

Buy It! Kara Weaves, $46; karaweaves.com

Collapsible Sunglasses

These foldable frames’ lenses are scratch-resistant, meaning you can just toss them in your bag and go. They also have both UVA and UVB protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun.

Buy It! Sunpocket, $89; sunpocketoriginal.com

Triple-Duty Clutch

This bag is can be used three different ways on vacation. You can use it to store jewelry while in transit, toss it in your beach bag to stash your essentials or pair it with any of your outfits for a more dressed up look. 

Buy It! Mar y Sol, $39; bananarepublic.com

Comfortable Shoes

A wedge heel adds more support to make walking all day a breeze. And the netural color will go with everything you pack.

Buy It! Naturalizer “Zenia” heel, $79.99 (orig. $99); naturalizer.com

All-Purpose Tote

Invest in a sturdy bag that you can carry from the plane to the pool. This one is big enough to hold your purse.

Buy It! Sole Society, $48.97 (orig. $69.95); solesociety.com

