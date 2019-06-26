Vacation in Style: What to Pack for a Warm Weather Getaway

Our Celebrity Muse: Cindy Crawford in a Ramy Brook dress, Borsalino hat and Gianvito Rossi shoes
If you’re planning on going somewhere beachy, tropical or sunny this summer, these items are versatile, functional and make packing a total breeze.
Shop Cindy’s dress: Ramy Brook “Maureen” Dress, $365; ramybrook.com
Flowy Dress
This stylish knit can go anywhere and the loose fit makes it super comfortable.
Buy It! J.Jill, $89; jjill.com
Eye-Catching Earrings
These won’t stick to your skin like a necklace might in humid weather and are a great way to change up outfits.
Buy It! J.Crew, $65; jcrew.com
Waterproof Pouch
This zip-pouch has a waterproof lining for storing wet swimsuits and is machine washable, making it perfect to store dirty clothes in when traveling.
Buy It! Wander Wet Bags, $32 (orig. $36); wanderwetbags.com
Packable Straw Hat
A straw hat is a vacation must-have, but can be tricky to pack. Opt for a more durable style like this one.
Buy It! Gap, $49.95; gap.com
Versatile Wrap
This quick-drying wrap can go from a cover-up to a beach towel and everything in-between. It’s super lightweitght and thin, making it ideal for packing.
Buy It! Kara Weaves, $46; karaweaves.com
Collapsible Sunglasses
These foldable frames’ lenses are scratch-resistant, meaning you can just toss them in your bag and go. They also have both UVA and UVB protection to keep your eyes safe from the sun.
Buy It! Sunpocket, $89; sunpocketoriginal.com
Triple-Duty Clutch
This bag is can be used three different ways on vacation. You can use it to store jewelry while in transit, toss it in your beach bag to stash your essentials or pair it with any of your outfits for a more dressed up look.
Buy It! Mar y Sol, $39; bananarepublic.com
Comfortable Shoes
A wedge heel adds more support to make walking all day a breeze. And the netural color will go with everything you pack.
Buy It! Naturalizer “Zenia” heel, $79.99 (orig. $99); naturalizer.com
All-Purpose Tote
Invest in a sturdy bag that you can carry from the plane to the pool. This one is big enough to hold your purse.
Buy It! Sole Society, $48.97 (orig. $69.95); solesociety.com