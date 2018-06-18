Celeb Trend to Try: Bold Leopard Print for Summer

Animal print is always “in style,” but you may have noticed the trend has surged in Hollywood recently — especially leopard.

“I think leopard is one of the patterns that goes in and out of fashion so it always feel fresh when you see it again,” says celebrity stylist Law Roach, who recently styled client Demi Lovato in the vintage Dior gown (above).

Leopard was once thought to be a bold or a statement-making print, but is now more accepted as an everyday style.

Laura Dern in a Max Mara skirt, Mandy Moore in a Stella McCartney ensemble, Demi Lovato in vintage Dior and Tyra Banks in Alejandro Peraza. Getty (4)

If you’re nervous about wearing it head-to-toe, you can try the pattern in an accent piece, whether it be styling leopard accessories into an otherwise simple outfit or simply mixing the print with other printed or solid-colored pieces. “You can always incorporate what might be a ‘bold’ pattern by using it in your accessories, like a great leopard pump or a leopard bag. You can start small and then work your way into a full leopard look.” Says Roach.

RELATED: Buy It Now: 9 of the Coolest Graphic Tees to Rock This Summer

And even though it’s a bolder print, it really goes with everything. “Leopard print, to me, is like a neutral with ‘WOW,” says Joanna Konjevod, who styled Tyra Banks. “It can take any look from basic to fun with even one small accessory. It is one of the few items that can be worn with everything.

Bella Hadid in a leopard slipdress, Jennifer Lopez in Sergio Hudson, Amal Clooney in a leopard shift-dress and Emily Ratajkowski in Miaou. Getty (2); Splash (2)

Not only has this print seen new life with how it’s worn, it’s also broken new boundaries with the times it’s worn. What was once thought of as a fabric for mainly cooler months, this print has really become seasonless, as proven by these stars rocking it in summertime. So go ahead and shop some of our favorites versatile pieces below.

Buy It! From left to right: Leopard Fitted Tie Neck Shirt, $39.99; express.com, Nili Lotan Cami Dress, $595; shopbop.com, Diane Von Furstenburg Wrap Blouse, $298; shopbop.com, Pleated Leopard Print Dress, $39.90; zara.com

Buy It! From left to right: Flounce-Sleeved Dress, $29.99; hm.com, Pleated Skirt, $49.99; hm.com, Rosette Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress, $350; aliceandolivia.com, Easy Pant in Leopard, $98; jcrew.com