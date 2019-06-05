All Your Summer Skin Problems, Solved

Dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades, creator of skin care brand 37 Actives, shares quick fixes for common problems
By Jackie Fields
June 05, 2019 02:00 PM

Body Acne

The textured pads help uproot dead cells and dirt from the thickest skin.

Buy It! Proactiv Clear Zone Body Pads, $35; amazon.com

Bug Bites

Take this travel-friendly pen with you everywhere to stop itching instantly.

Buy It! After Bite Classic, $3.47; walmart.com

Chafing

The fragrance-free formula heals and provides a layer of protection from future irritation.

Buy It! Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief Cica Ointment, $7.97; walmart.com

Dry Skin

This hyaluronic-acid-packed mask delivers a hefty dose of hydration and antioxidant protection.

Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask, $8; glowrecipe.com

Ingrown Hairs

This treatment uses glycolic and salicylic acid to gently exfoliate, while chamomile calms inflamed skin.

Buy It! Malin+Goetz Ingrown Hair Cream, $34; bloomingdales.com

Oily Skin

The salicylic acid cleanser can be used daily to dissolve oil and reduce sebum secretion.

Buy It! Bioré Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Cooling Cleanser, $6.47; walmart.com

Razor Burn

Use a dollop to soothe skin, and wait until redness has gone away to shave the affected area again.

Buy It! Epicuren Aloe Vera Calming Gel, $14.50 (for 2 oz.); epicuren.com

Sunburn

It’s formulated with caffeine to help combat free-radical damage caused by sun exposure and an assortment of oils to nourish skin.

Buy It! Alba Botanica Hawaiian After-Sun Lotion, $15.46; amazon.com

Sweaty Underarms

Press one of these 15 percent aluminum-chloride pads on clean, dry skin to decrease perspiration up to seven days.

Buy It! Dr. Sweat Clinical Strength Antiperspirant, $19.99; amazon.com

