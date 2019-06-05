All Your Summer Skin Problems, Solved

Body Acne
The textured pads help uproot dead cells and dirt from the thickest skin.
Buy It! Proactiv Clear Zone Body Pads, $35; amazon.com
Bug Bites
Take this travel-friendly pen with you everywhere to stop itching instantly.
Buy It! After Bite Classic, $3.47; walmart.com
Chafing
The fragrance-free formula heals and provides a layer of protection from future irritation.
Buy It! Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief Cica Ointment, $7.97; walmart.com
Dry Skin
This hyaluronic-acid-packed mask delivers a hefty dose of hydration and antioxidant protection.
Buy It! Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask, $8; glowrecipe.com
Ingrown Hairs
This treatment uses glycolic and salicylic acid to gently exfoliate, while chamomile calms inflamed skin.
Buy It! Malin+Goetz Ingrown Hair Cream, $34; bloomingdales.com
Oily Skin
The salicylic acid cleanser can be used daily to dissolve oil and reduce sebum secretion.
Buy It! Bioré Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Cooling Cleanser, $6.47; walmart.com
Razor Burn
Use a dollop to soothe skin, and wait until redness has gone away to shave the affected area again.
Buy It! Epicuren Aloe Vera Calming Gel, $14.50 (for 2 oz.); epicuren.com
Sunburn
It’s formulated with caffeine to help combat free-radical damage caused by sun exposure and an assortment of oils to nourish skin.
Buy It! Alba Botanica Hawaiian After-Sun Lotion, $15.46; amazon.com
Sweaty Underarms
Press one of these 15 percent aluminum-chloride pads on clean, dry skin to decrease perspiration up to seven days.
Buy It! Dr. Sweat Clinical Strength Antiperspirant, $19.99; amazon.com