Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Rewears Her Halle Berry-Inspired Prom Dress

Lindsay Hubbard shared a sweet throwback to her 2003 prom as she re-wore her vintage dress for the latest episode of Summer House

Lindsay Hubbard dusted off her 2003 prom dress for Monday's episode of Summer House, which brought the roommates back to their high school roots.

The house hosted a prom themed party to celebrate the last weekend of the summer — and Hubbard, 35, was the only star to wear her actual high school prom dress.

In a post shared to Instagram Wednesday, Hubbard shared a photo from her prom in 2003 alongside a photo from Monday's episode, sporting the same princess gown in both.

She credited Halle Berry's 2003 Oscars gown as the inspiration behind the purchase. "Halle Berry won an Oscar earlier that year and wore this stunning dress (except hers was burgundy)," she wrote in the caption. "Jessica McClintock was selling a similar dress as Halle's for #prom and I just HAD to have it."

Hubbard said she saved up her earnings from her job at Outback Steakhouse and bought the dress for $400. Her parents had told her that if she wanted it, she had to buy it herself.

It was a big price tag for her 16 year-old self, she shared, but she was "determined that it would be worth it." Considering the dress still fits her 18 years later, it's safe to say it was a good investment.

It was in that same dress that Hubbard finally realized her feelings for housemate Carl Radke, too — making the investment doubly worth it. She shared a sweet series of photos of the newly official couple with the caption alluding to the prom episode being a turning point.

In an Instagram story shared that same day, Hubbard said "the universe had different plans" for the friends. "Something just clicked in a different way, at the same time, for both of us at Prom."

The pair confirmed their relationship status in January after months of speculation, and in February Hubbard shared a heartfelt tribute to her "forever Valentine."

"I honestly didn't know it was possible to love someone this much," she wrote in the Instagram post, adding "this is the stuff romcoms are made of! 🥰."