'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Defends His Style: 'Sorry You Hate the Outfits'

Summer House star Carl Radke is sticking up for his sense of style.

The reality TV star, who recently got engaged to co-star Lindsay Hubbard, responded on Twitter after fans called him out for his style choices.

"Someone call the cops on this man's stylist!!!!" a Twitter user wrote, hashtagging Radke in the post.

Radke retweeted the message with a note of his own. "I'm the stylist. Sorry you hate the outfits. Have a great day!" he wrote.

Radke's outfits in question include everything from a classic waistcoat and trousers to a bright-colored print button-up shirt. Ranging from casual to evening, Radke's wardrobe certainly spans both the color wheel and the style genre spectrum.

Radke and Hubbard, who got engaged last August, recently shared that their wedding will be filmed.

Speaking to E! News about their upcoming nuptials, Radke, 38, said "it would be crazy" for them not to allow Bravo cameras inside their big day.

"We've been such big parts of the show," he explained. "You've seen our journeys and now we're together and you're going to see the engagement this season, and then for them not to film?"

Hubbard, 36, added: "Imagine if we were like, 'Alright, that's all you get from Carl and Lindsay.'"

While they're excited to give fans a glimpse into their wedding, Hubbard revealed that filming the nuptials is also bringing heightened expectations for their big day.

"If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she explained. "But when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

The couple also discussed how they are "super close to locking everything in" for their wedding.

"We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding," Hubbard said. "It's taken this long for us to come together — he's 38, I'm 36 — I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

However, the couple is still finalizing their guest list. Radke shared, "We're still working out the guest list. We have kind of an idea of numbers, but I don't know. We still have some time."

In August, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Radke had proposed to Hubbard.

The reality star got down on one knee at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, amid filming Summer House. He convinced Hubbard the two needed to arrive early to set up a group bonfire. But when Hubbard showed up and saw an intimate picnic for the two set up, she suspected something else.

"I got there and was like, 'Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire,'" she told PEOPLE.

Radke set the scene with signs that referenced special sentiments for their relationship and hid the ring in a beach bag before getting down on one knee. Hubbard later said the 4.02 carat Nicole Rose ring he gave her "could not have been more perfect."

"It's gorgeous," she said. "He really crushed it."