Everyone’s Buying These Warm-Weather Shoes Right Now

Step aside, podiatrist-recommended slippers. There’s a new “It” shoe in town that’s winning the hearts of footwear enthusiasts — or at least that’s what recent data have shown. We’re talking about a summery footwear option that provides the same convenience of a slipper but with an outdoor-friendly spin: Slides.

As “Stay at Home” orders extend into the new month, Lyst continues to update its “Stay at Home” searches, spotlighting items shoppers around the world are looking for and likely buying. According to the data aggregator, more people are looking for summer footwear styles, and searches for slides and flip-flops are up 19 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Shop Summer Sandals at Nordstrom Rack:

Reebok Sprint Parallel Sandal, $14.38 (orig. $29.95); nordstromrack.com

Crocs Coast Slide Sandal, $19.98 (orig. $29.99); nordstromrack.com

Reef Jumper Flip Flop, $23.98 (orig. $45); nordstromrack.com

Steve Madden Kailey Sandal, $31.98 (orig. $54.97); nordstromrack.com

Sam Edelman Cara Flip Flop, $39.98 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com

Havaianas Slim Rock Flip Flop, $39.98 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Cole Haan Double Band Slide Sandal, $71.98 (orig. $89.97); nordstromrack.com

The convenience of a slip-on shoe cannot be stressed enough. They’re not only comfortable and breezy when the temperatures aren’t, but since we’re all trying to touch fewer things nowadays, they’re one less thing to put your hands on. Consider them the fanny packs of the footwear landscape.

Prep for hot summer days by picking up a pair or two of warm-weather sandals on super sale at Nordstrom Rack, whether they be Jennifer Lopez-approved Havaianas or Kate Hudson-loved trendy pool slides — you know your pairs from last summer are worn out. Scroll below to take your pick.

Buy It! Moschino Logo Pool Slide Sandal, $103.98 (orig. $175); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Nova Sandal, $23.98 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Rue Slide Sandal, $87.98 (orig. $185); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Madden Girl Goldie Slide Sandal, $31.98 (orig. $49); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Ted Baker London Suszie Jelly Bow Flip Flop, $35.98 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com