30 Summer Essentials to Grab on Sale During Prime Day - Including Swimwear and Cooling Sheets
Grab your wallets - Amazon Prime Day's extensive catalogue of discounts is not to be missed. The two-day shopping event officially kicked off yesterday, but there are still plenty of deals left for the next 24 hours. Shop massive markdowns on everything under the sun, including all the summer essentials you could possibly need in the fashion, beauty, kitchen, and home categories.
Amazon is known for its affordable fashion finds, from flowy maxi dresses to butt-lifting leggings, that have shopper approval to boot. Many top-rated pieces are up for grabs, like these high-waisted biker shorts for $14 and and this casual beach cover-up for $25. Expand your swimwear collection for as little as $10 with the Zaful Women's Leaf Print Bikini Set that comes in 21 prints, or opt for this Cupshe Vintage Lace Bikini Bathing Suit for $20. Tons of breathable shoe options, from Adidas cushioned slides to Croc wedge sandals, are also available at discounted rates.
In the home and kitchen department, moisture-wicking duvet inserts, tower fans, propane grills, and ice cream makers are just a few of the deals worth checking out. Whip up legendary cocktails for friends and family all summer long with the help of this Ninja Countertop Blender or the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. Dealing with night sweats? Add the best-selling Mellani sheets that come in 41 shades to your cart, starting at just $30 - sizes range from twin all the way up to California king, with deep pocket options available.
Anyone with a Prime membership can take full advantage of this global shopping event. If you've yet to take the plunge and sign up, you can still shop all of Prime Day's amazing deals by opting in for a free 30-day trial. Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 PT, so snag savings on these summer essentials, below, while you can.
Best Prime Day Clothing Deals
- Pinziko Women's Summer Beach Cover Up, $24.97 (orig. $35.99)
- Berydress Women's Casual Button Down Midi Sundress, $29.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts, $13.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Omisy 4-Pack V Neck Cami Bra Bralettes, $22.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Luvamia Women's Ripped Denim Jean Shorts, $27.99 (orig. $33.49)
- Seasum High-Waisted Butt-Lifting Leggings, $19.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Grecerelle Women's Loose Maxi Pocket Dress, $28.05 (orig. $32.99)
Best Prime Day Swimwear Deals
- Cupshe Women's Lace Up Two Piece Bathing Suit, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cupshe Women's High-Waist Bikini Swimsuit Ruffle Two Piece Bathing Suit, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Cupshe Vintage Lace Bikini Bathing Suit, $20.29 (orig. $29.99)
- Zaful Women's Leaf Print Bikini Set, $9.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Anne Cole Women's Twist Front Shirred One Piece Swimsuit, $45.98-$73.41 (orig. $88)
Best Prime Day Shoe Deals
- Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal, $20.99 (orig. $35)
- Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop Sandal, $15.02 (orig. $26)
- Crocs Women's Patricia Wedges, $34.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals, $22.36 (orig. $27.95)
- Crocs LiteRide Stretch Sandals, $36.03 (orig. 44.99)
Best Prime Day Beauty Deals
- Neutrogena Mineral Sunscreen, $6.99 (orig. $15.14)
- EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29.60 (orig. $37)
- Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen SPF 30, $13.38 (orig $18.98)
- Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, $14.40 (orig. $21.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face, $11.09 (orig. $13.79)
- Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Fix Wear-Boosting Setting Spray, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Glam Room Palette, $13.60 (orig. $34)
Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals
- Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Automatic Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker, $68.38 (orig. $90)
- Weber Liquid Propane Grill, $219 (orig. $229.99)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Vehipa Wine Cooler Refrigerator, $176 (orig. $219.99)
Best Prime Day Home Deals
- Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $30.97-$41.97 (orig. $42.97-$44.97)
- Casper Sleep Pillow, $52 (orig. $65)
- Cohome Cooling Duvet Comforter Insert, $29.74 (orig. $49)
- Homech Tower Fan, $61.73 (orig. $89.99)
- Conbola Bladeless Desk Fan, $31.19 (orig. $39.99)
