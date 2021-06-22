Shop

30 Summer Essentials to Grab on Sale During Prime Day - Including Swimwear and Cooling Sheets

Starting at just $7
By Maya Gandara
June 22, 2021 06:00 AM
Grab your wallets - Amazon Prime Day's extensive catalogue of discounts is not to be missed. The two-day shopping event officially kicked off yesterday, but there are still plenty of deals left for the next 24 hours. Shop massive markdowns on everything under the sun, including all the summer essentials you could possibly need in the fashion, beauty, kitchen, and home categories. 

Amazon is known for its affordable fashion finds, from flowy maxi dresses to butt-lifting leggings, that have shopper approval to boot. Many top-rated pieces are up for grabs, like these high-waisted biker shorts for $14 and and this casual beach cover-up for $25. Expand your swimwear collection for as little as $10 with the Zaful Women's Leaf Print Bikini Set that comes in 21 prints, or opt for this Cupshe Vintage Lace Bikini Bathing Suit for $20. Tons of breathable shoe options, from Adidas cushioned slides to Croc wedge sandals, are also available at discounted rates. 

In the home and kitchen department, moisture-wicking duvet inserts, tower fans, propane grills, and ice cream makers are just a few of the deals worth checking out. Whip up legendary cocktails for friends and family all summer long with the help of this Ninja Countertop Blender or the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker. Dealing with night sweats? Add the best-selling Mellani sheets that come in 41 shades to your cart, starting at just $30 - sizes range from twin all the way up to California king, with deep pocket options available. 

Anyone with a Prime membership can take full advantage of this global shopping event. If you've yet to take the plunge and sign up, you can still shop all of Prime Day's amazing deals by opting in for a free 30-day trial. Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 PT, so snag savings on these summer essentials, below, while you can. 

Best Prime Day Clothing Deals

Best Prime Day Swimwear Deals 

Best Prime Day Shoe Deals

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals 

Best Prime Day Home Deals 

