The classic black-and-white polka-dot is back — and the print is taking on a fresh, playful look for summer. From short and flirty hemlines to full-on gowns, celebrities are proving polka-dots are the must-have pattern of the moment.

Modern silhouettes such as Natalie Portman’s tiered Miu Miu gown, Anna Camp’s off-the-shoulder Saloni midi dress and Keri Russell’s one-shoulder ruffled Johanna Ortiz dress make this classic print feel anything but dated — and proof that head-to-toe patterns can be both fun and sophisticated. The key to making the look work? Keeping the color palette to black and white.

And when you’re pairing separates, it’s OK to play with scale. Pairing a top and bottom in different-size dots adds an unexpected surprise to your look. Just remember, when it comes to your accessories, keep it simple — let the pattern do the talking.

Startraks; Getty (2)

Penelope Cruz in Alexandre Vauthier, Natalie Portman in Miu Miu, Yara Shahidi in Rasario.

Getty (3)

Anna Camp in Saloni, Keri Russell in Johanna Ortiz, Laura Dern in Rodarte.

Get the look and shop some of our favorite pieces below!

Buy It! From left to right: Topshop Dress, $90; nordstrom.com; Zara top, $49.90; zara.com;Bailey 44 top, $198; bloomingdales.com; Lucy Paris dress, $88; bloomingdales.com; Lost Ink culottes, $64; nordstrom.com

Buy It! From left to right: Topshop skirt, $80; nordstrom.com; Express top, $59.90; express.com; Bardot top, $89; nordstrom.com; Lauren Ralph Lauren dress, $160; bloomingdales.com; A New Day dress, $29.99; target.com