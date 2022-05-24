7 Hot Essentials for a Cool Beach Bag This Summer
Set yourself up for success in the sun with these must-have picks we shore won't leave the house without
A Sleek Visor
Have it made in the shade with this sporty visor that gives back.
As part of Nordstrom's Be Proud by BP. collection, 10% of sales from items from the gender-inclusive line benefit Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit hotline that provides emotional and financial support for trans people in need.
Buy It! Pride Gender Inclusive Iridescent Visor, $19; nordstrom.com
A Sunscreen Set
Never sweat running out of sunscreen with this trusty trio in your tote. Whether you like to swim, stroll or siesta in the sun, this water-resistant set from the sworn-by brand Supergoop has got you covered.
Buy It! Supergoop Beach Day Set, $70; supergoop.com
A No-Lug Water Jug
Is your pledge to drink more water giving you a headache? Don't venture out without filling up this handy Hydro Flask, which will help you hit those hydration goals recommended by Institute of Medicine and endorsed by the CDC. (And its lightweight stainless steel composition means your beach bag won't be weighed down.)
Buy It! Hydro Flask 40 oz. Wide Mouth, on sale for $37.46; hydroflask.com
A Towel with Room for Everybody
Stake out the best spot on the beach with this supersized cotton blanket, which stretches over six feet long and five feet wide. Its foldable design and center umbrella hole make it a must for anyone looking to maximize their day in the sun.
Buy It! Threshold Striped Beach Blanket, $35; target.com
A Fresh Fanny Pack
Don't leave your phone and keys behind during a run to the snack bar or walk along the water. Fanny packs are back, and Lululemon's belt bag makes going hands-free cooler than ever.
An all-around great buy for warmer weather, the bronze green color is just as cute with your swim cover-up as it is paired with cutoff shorts.
Buy It! Lululmeon Everywhere Belt Bag Extended Strap, $38; lululemon.com
'90s-Vibe Sandals
Hit the sand in style in an ultra-comfy pair of slides that match this season's trendy '90s energy. Slip on one of four bright shades (or neutral black or white) and practically float to your beach chair.
Buy It! Hush Puppies Women's Sunshine Slide Sandal, $49.95; hushpuppies.com
A Sea-Proof Speaker
Set the right tone for your day of vitamin sea by packing along a mini portable Bluetooth speaker for music.
Not only can this small but mighty Bose model run for 12 hours on one charge, it's also waterproof if you dunk it up to about 3 ft. – and even floats.
Buy It! SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, $149; bose.com